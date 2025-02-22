The debate of the new versus the old generation never gets old. For Shaquille O'Neal, that conversation happens at almost every waking moment. Even though O'Neal is one of the highest-paid NBA broadcasters, the Hall of Fame center has never shied away from giving an opinion.

On The Big Podcast, he explained his three players who could play in his era. He mentioned Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant. Although O'Neal said that James and Durant played in his era, Edwards is a bit of a surprise. However, his play style would resemble a certain someone from O'Neal's time.

Michael Jordan.

Both Jordan and Edwards have similar play styles and are active trash-talkers and dynamic players. Although the Chicago Bulls legend is the greatest of all time in many eyes, Edwards has shown he can fit right in. Furthermore, his strength and athleticism would've been at a premium in the NBA back then.

With James and Durant, it's a different story. The two NBA greats have been consistently great since they came into the league. Even as they are entering the later years of their careers, they've been impressive. For example, Durant surpassed the 30,000-point mark earlier in February.

For James, he became the league's all-time leading scorer last season. The consistency is unlike anything anyone has ever seen.

Shaquille O'Neal loves Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, LeBron James

Although the Hall of Famer is critical of the superstars, he does so with tough love. There have been plenty of times he's stated his opinion about the three players, respectively. However, Edwards, Durant, and James all have traits that would translate well over to O'Neal's era.

For Edwards, it's his athleticism, competitiveness, and edge he plays with. He's always looking to be better every year. For James, his all-around game would resemble close to Magic Johnson. While many criticize that killer instinct, his skill set is too good to deny.

Rounding out with Durant, he's one of the best scorers the league has ever seen. His frame allows him to score over anyone. Not to mention, he's a true three-level scorer. Before his Achilles injury, he was one of the best slashers in the league with his feathery touch and lankiness.

Either way, O'Neal is sticking to his guns with this list. It is interesting how he had someone from the new generation crack his list. It goes to show what the former Los Angeles Lakers MVP is looking for.