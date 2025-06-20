The Indiana Pacers came out with the win in Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 108-91, and now they will be competing in Game 7. All postseason, the Pacers have shown the power of ball movement, and that's how they've been able to get here so far. In Game 6, they had 23 assists, but it's the number of times that they passed the ball that was more impressive, according to Tom Haberstroh.

“Pacers passed the ball 107 more times than OKC last night, per NBA stats. For the series: 705 more passes than OKC,” Haberstroh wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

T.J. McConnell led the way for the Pacers with six assists, and Tyrese Haliburton followed with five. There was uncertainty if Haliburton would play because of his calf strain, but he came out and had a solid performance, and along with his five assists, he scored 14 points.

Everybody who played big minutes for the Pacers had a good game, and they're going to have to do that in Game 7 if they want to win. The Thunder will definitely have the advantage since they'll be at home, but one thing the Pacers have done all postseason and go into enemy territory and win big games.

Pacers ready to compete in pivotal Game 7

The Pacers knew they were in a win-or-go-home situation, and they came out and had their foot on the gas. It was the second quarter where they took full advantage, as they outscored the Thunder 36-17. Obi Toppin was the leading scorer for the Pacers as he came off the bench and scored 20 points. Pascal Siakam continued to play his game and finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Haliburton was a big part of the win despite his calf strain, and he was asked after the game how he was feeling.

“It's OK,” Haliburton said. “I got a couple days now to take care of it and get it right and be ready. We've got one game, all the cards on the table. It's going to be a lot of fun.”

There's no doubt that Haliburton will be playing in Game 7, and this is the moment that every player would love to be in. The Thunder fans will definitely be rocking, and the team will feed off that energy when the game starts. It will be up to the Pacers to calm the noise early and execute like they have all postseason if they want to win.