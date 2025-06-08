The Indiana Pacers were one of the hottest teams in the postseason, and Myles Turner is a big reason for their run that has found them in the NBA Finals. For the past few years, Turner has been in every trade rumor, but continues to survive every time. Now, Turner will be able to control his own destiny this offseason as he's set to become a free agent. There seem to be a few teams that will be interested, and the Detroit Pistons will be one of them, according to Jake Fischer.

“The Pistons stand behind Brooklyn as the only apparent free agent bidder this summer,” Fischr wrote. “Detroit has the wiggle room to create roughly $17 million in cap space depending on the roster path it chooses … or the Pistons could opt to focus on further trades.

“So they’ve been linked to multiple pick-and-pop, floor-spacing centers. Are the Pistons just being used as a stalking horse? Make no mistake: Most NBA teams are projecting Turner, Reid and Aldama to all return to their incumbent teams.”

Marc Stein reported that the Pistons would be interested in Turner, but it may be hard for them to get him, as he's expected to re-sign with the Pacers.

Do the Pistons have a chance at Myles Turner?

With the Pacers having so much success over the past two seasons, it's going to be hard for the Pistons to try and lure Turner away from them. If they want any chance of signing him, the offer may have to be amazing, and they can make room to give him the money he desires. If signing Turner doesn't work, the Pistons could look at Naz Reid.

“Reid has a $15 million player option for next season that he must exercise or decline by June 29,” Marc Stein wrote on ‘The Stein Line'. “The Timberwolves have made it known they have strong interest in retaining Reid and there's another notable obstacle for the Pistons here: Even if Reid makes it to the open market, Detroit won't have substantial salary cap room to try to outright sign him away from the Wolves if it is also hoping to re-sign sharpshooter Malik Beasley and/or veteran guard Dennis Schröder. (Tim Hardaway Jr. is another Pistons free agent-to-be.)”

The Pistons are looking for a center who can stretch the floor, and it will be interesting to see if they can make the moves to do so.