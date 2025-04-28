Winning a championship in the NBA is one of the most difficult things to do for any NBA player or even a star. In fact, even some of the greatest basketball Hall of Famers never won a championship throughout their decorated careers.

The road to a championship is so tough that making the NBA Finals alone is already a daunting task. Here are the 10 greatest NBA stars who never made the NBA Finals, ranked.

Check out the gallery.

Steve Nash won back-to-back NBA MVPs in his career. For several seasons, he was also the face of the Phoenix Suns. But as the focal point of the Suns team in a tough Western Conference, he did lead the franchise to a pair of Conference Finals appearances in 2006 and 2010. Unfortunately, Nash and the Suns could never advance to the NBA Finals.

2. George Gervin

It's a shame that George Gervin started his basketball career before the NBA-ABA merger. Nonetheless, he was still an All-Star-caliber player when the merger happened. Playing for the San Antonio Spurs for the most part, he did lead the team to three Conference Finals appearances. However, an NBA title or a Finals appearance remained elusive to the nine-time NBA All-Star.

Derrick Rose was the youngest NBA MVP in league history. At his peak, Rose was a thunderous dunker who was the face of the Chicago Bulls, injecting some excitement into the franchise for the first time since the Michael Jordan era. Unfortunately, injury struck and ultimately derailed his career. Although Rose was able to resuscitate his career as a sixth man, he never made it past the Conference Finals before Rose officially retired in 2024.

4. Dominique Wilkins

Dominique Wilkins was one of the most electrifying athletes for the Atlanta Hawks. The nine-time NBA All-Star often stole the show with his high-flying plays that were a spectacle in Atlanta. However, with the Hawks, Wilkins never found any form of playoff success, having collected a handful of first-round exits throughout his career.

5. Carmelo Anthony

At one point in the NBA, Carmelo Anthony was an elite small forward just behind LeBron James. However, Melo was also notorious for being a selfish player who prefers to get his numbers over wins. As a result, it's easy to see why the 10-time NBA All-Star never found success in the postseason. On the bright side, he did manage to drag the Denver Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals in 2009.

6. Grant Hill

Grant Hill was another highly touted prospect that entered the NBA before injuries hampered his career. Nonetheless, Hill still managed to turn into a star in the NBA, earning seven All-Star appearances and five All-NBA Team selections. However, he was also never lucky enough to play for a championship team with the closest being the Phoenix Suns back in 2010 when they made the Western Conference Finals.

7. Chris Webber

Chris Webber was one of the most controversial players off the court. While Webber dealt with drama off the court, he still gave a sufficient account of himself to become one of the best power forwards in his time. The five-time NBA All-Star played for several teams in his career, some of which were contenders. Unfortunately, he never made the NBA Finals. He only made two Conference Finals appearances, the first with the Sacramento Kings in 2002 and the latter with the Detroit Pistons in 2007.

8. Vince Carter

It wasn't long ago when Vince Carter retired during the 2019-20 season. People will remember him as one of the most athletically gifted players who made thunderous dunks that made headlines during his prime years. But while Carter was individually great, he surprisingly never made the NBA Finals. The closest he got was back in 2010 when the Orlando Magic made an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals.

When healthy, LaMarcus Aldridge was one of the best power forwards in the NBA. The seven-time NBA All-Star was even a focal point of the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs, leading to a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2017. However, an irregular heartbeat forced Aldridge to temporarily retire. Nonetheless, his return saw him sign with the star-studded Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately, despite a surplus of superstars, the Nets greatly disappointed.

Like Aldridge, Blake Griffin also signed with teams like the Brookly Nets and Boston Celtics in a last-minute effort to win a title. However, none amounted to an appearance in the NBA Finals. Of course, Griffin spent his first few years in the league wowing crowds with his explosive slam dunks with the Lob City Clippers. However, even the Clippers could never find playoff success.