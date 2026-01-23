The New Orleans Pelicans have been a major disappointment this season, currently sitting at 10-36 after a recent home loss to the Detroit Pistons. The continued struggles have led some to believe that the Pelicans will be sellers as opposed to buyers at the upcoming trade deadline, although it remains to be seen how things will play out.

Recently, ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reported that, for the Indiana Pacers, “sophomore center Yves Missi of the New Orleans Pelicans (is) looming large as a potential trade-deadline acquisition — with impending free agent Bennedict Mathurin potentially going to New Orleans in the process.”

Now, NBA insider Jake Fischer has added more fuel to the “Mathurin to the Pelicans” fire.

“An incomplete deal framework that could still make it to the finish line: There have been whispers about various trade constructions that would feature Missi landing with Indiana and swingman Bennedict Mathurin heading to New Orleans,” reported Fischer on Marc Stein's Substack.

However, he also noted a potential issue with the trade talks, because “Indiana is holding out for a greater return for the microwave scorer than merely Missi.”

In a vacuum, it's easy to see why both the Pelicans and Pacers would have interest in this potential deal. New Orleans could certainly use some more young talent on the wing, especially if they end up trading one or both of Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are desperate for some more frontcourt depth after Myles Turner bolted for the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency this past summer.

Both the Pacers and Pelicans sit toward the bottom of their respective conferences and have been decimated by injuries this season. Indiana of course is playing without injured star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, while the Pelicans have dealt with an array of injury troubles, including continued concerns for Zion Williamson.

In any case, the NBA trade deadline is set for February 5, so the clock is ticking if the two sides are serious about getting something done.