The New Orleans Pelicans come into their matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday looking to snap a two-game losing streak. But they might have to do so while being short-handed. Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson appeared on the team’s injury report while Herb Jones was already questionable.

Zion Williamson was officially listed as questionable on the Pelicans’ injury report for the team’s game against the Pistons due to an illness, as per NBA insider Marc Stein. Williamson played in the team’s loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.

While Williamson has often been singled out over the past couple of seasons due to his injury history and subsequent limited availability, he’s been relatively healthy this season. He’s already played in 29 games for the Pelicans by the halfway mark of this season. In two of the past three seasons, he didn’t reach 30 games played until the end of the season.

Williamson has been averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 58.5 percent shooting from the field and 71 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and a two-time All-Star, Williamson has seen his name come up in trade rumors, although the Pelicans reportedly have no plans to trade him at this moment. The team is currently mired in another disappointing season. They are 10-35 and hold the worst record in the Western Conference standings.

If the Pelicans do end up holding on to their key pieces at the NBA Trade Deadline, then perhaps this offseason will be when they decide what direction they want to go in.