The New York Knicks are riding the wave of newfound relevance. After two decades of frustrations, missteps, and false dawns, they finally broke through last season by advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000. The sight of Madison Square Garden hosting high-stakes playoff basketball felt like a restoration of order, the kind of stage Knicks fans had long envisioned during the barren years. Though their run ended before the NBA Finals, the accomplishment marked a legitimate turning point.

This season, the Knicks are not merely hoping to compete; they are expected to. The roster boasts an established core in Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart, a group that blends offensive dynamism with defensive versatility. To further strengthen the team, the Knicks hired Mike Brown as head coach, replacing Tom Thibodeau. Brown’s arrival signals a shift toward a more modern, adaptable style of play, a departure from Thibodeau’s demanding defensive identity that at times stifled offensive creativity.

The front office also had a productive offseason, focusing on depth. They added Jordan Clarkson to inject scoring punch off the bench, Malcolm Brogdon to steady the second unit with playmaking, Landry Shamet to stretch the floor, and Guerschon Yabusele to bring toughness and rebounding. These moves, coupled with the retention of Ariel Hukporti and the intriguing upside of Tosan Evbuomwan, ensure that New York remains one of the deepest rosters in the league.

Yet, the Knicks operate in a league where depth alone cannot win championships. In a weakened Eastern Conference, one where Milwaukee is older, Boston is navigating financial complications, and Philadelphia faces ongoing uncertainty, the opportunity is wide open for New York to make its long-awaited return to the NBA Finals. To do so, however, the Knicks must be proactive.

Standing pat would risk losing ground to rivals who will surely reload at the trade deadline. That is why the Knicks must explore potential trades this season, targeting players who can either elevate their rotation in the short term or completely redefine their ceiling in the long term.

Keon Ellis: A defensive specialist to fortify the backcourt

For all the Knicks’ strengths, their backcourt defense remains a concern. Jalen Brunson has emerged as one of the premier scoring guards in the NBA, but his defensive limitations are well-documented. Josh Hart and OG Anunoby can cover multiple assignments, but asking them to constantly mask Brunson in high-leverage playoff settings creates stress across the defense. This is where Keon Ellis could become an ideal trade target.

KEON ELLIS DOES IT AGAIN 🔒 He's got 3 blocks and 3 steals through 3 quarters on TNT! pic.twitter.com/dKo8qaNRyp — NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2024

Ellis, a promising young guard, has carved out a reputation as one of the league’s emerging perimeter stoppers. His combination of length, lateral quickness, and relentless motor allows him to harass opposing guards and wings alike. Adding Ellis to the rotation would give New York a dedicated defensive specialist capable of neutralizing elite scorers in the Eastern Conference. Think of the challenges posed by guards like Tyrese Maxey, LaMelo Ball, or even veteran stars such as Damian Lillard.

Beyond defense, Ellis has shown flashes of reliable three-point shooting, which makes him more than just a situational piece. In Mike Brown’s system, he could thrive as a low-usage, high-impact role player, spacing the floor while providing critical defensive assignments. Acquiring Ellis would not require sacrificing a core piece, making him a pragmatic and affordable option. For a Knicks team seeking to fine-tune the balance between offense and defense, Ellis is the kind of trade target who could prove invaluable come playoff time.

Walker Kessler: A future defensive anchor

While Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Knicks a unique offensive weapon at center, his defensive limitations have long been a subject of debate. He is not a natural rim protector, and in playoff series where paint defense becomes paramount, New York could find itself exposed. Walker Kessler represents a solution, one that could transform the Knicks’ defensive identity while providing insurance in the frontcourt.

Walker Kessler crashing the glass or being a lob threat is a legitimate asset in crunch-time situations Here are some of his clutch baskets in his 3 years as a Jazz man 👇 pic.twitter.com/vZTcliOhTa — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) September 13, 2025

Kessler has already established himself as one of the league’s premier young rim protectors. His size, timing, and instincts allow him to alter shots at an elite level, reminiscent of Rudy Gobert in his prime. For a Knicks roster loaded with perimeter defenders in Anunoby, Hart, and Bridges, adding Kessler would complete the puzzle by locking down the paint. Imagine a playoff series where New York can switch aggressively on the perimeter, funnel drives toward Kessler, and shut down second-chance opportunities with his rebounding presence.

Article Continues Below

Offensively, Kessler is not yet a polished scorer, but he does not need to be in New York. With Brunson, Towns, and Clarkson providing offensive firepower, Kessler could focus on rim-running, setting screens, and finishing lobs. His ability to generate extra possessions with offensive rebounds would be a significant asset. More importantly, his youth and upside align with the Knicks’ long-term vision, giving them flexibility if Towns were to become a trade chip down the line.

The cost of acquiring Kessler would be steep. Utah views him as a foundational piece, but the Knicks have both the draft capital and young assets to make a deal happen. If New York is serious about competing for championships beyond this season, Kessler is the kind of anchor who could elevate them from contenders to favorites.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: The dream scenario

Every Knicks fan has imagined it, whispered it, or written it on forums, the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing orange and blue. While this idea may seem ambitious, it is not beyond the realm of possibility. Milwaukee has already shown cracks in its foundation, with Myles Turner arriving in free agency, but age and injuries are looming over its veteran core. If the Bucks stumble this season, Giannis’ future could once again become the subject of speculation.

For the Knicks, Giannis would be more than a trade target; he would be a transformational force. Pairing him with Brunson and Towns would instantly create one of the most dominant trios in basketball. Defensively, a lineup featuring Giannis, Anunoby, and Bridges would smother opponents with length and versatility, while offensively, Giannis’ relentless rim pressure would open up countless opportunities for shooters and secondary creators.

The fit under Mike Brown would be seamless. Giannis thrives in transition, and with Brunson’s quick decision-making and the Knicks’ collection of wings, the team could become one of the most dangerous fast-break squads in the league. In half-court settings, Giannis would alleviate pressure from Towns, allowing the big man to operate more comfortably as a floor-spacer.

Of course, acquiring Giannis would require a historic haul of assets, likely including multiple unprotected first-round picks and some combination of young players. But if the Bucks falter and Giannis signals openness to a move, the Knicks have both the resources and the market appeal to make it happen. For a franchise starved of a true face-of-the-league superstar since Patrick Ewing, the addition of Giannis would redefine New York basketball for the next decade.

The Knicks’ place in a weakened East

The Eastern Conference no longer feels as daunting as it once did. Boston and Milwaukee are still formidable, but both are vulnerable. Philadelphia continues to wrestle with instability, and Cleveland, Miami, and Atlanta remain strong but inconsistent. If the Knicks can shore up their weaknesses and maximize their depth, they can seize control of the conference.

Keon Ellis represents a defensive upgrade in the backcourt, Walker Kessler provides the kind of rim protection that could stabilize the interior, and Giannis Antetokounmpo offers a dream scenario that would catapult New York into instant title contention. Each target represents a different path, but together they illustrate the options available to a Knicks team that finally has both the assets and the ambition to dream big.