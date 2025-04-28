The New York Knicks snuck out another victory in Detroit on Sunday, beating the Pistons 94-93. That put the Knicks up 3-1 in their first-round series. Karl-Anthony Towns was the team's biggest hero on Sunday, and the Knicks received a gift from the referees in the form of a no-call on a 3-point shot attempt by Tim Hardaway Jr. at the buzzer. But a lot went right for the Knicks in their Game 4 win. And a lot went wrong for Detroit. Let's identify some attributes that the Knicks should look to carry over into Game 5 on Tuesday if they hope to secure the series at home.

Karl-Anthony Towns came alive in the clutch

Towns played exceptionally well in Game 4, and he played especially well down the stretch. He scored 27 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked one shot attempt in a pressure-filled game, eight of which came in the fourth quarter. That's despite Towns picking up his fourth foul early in the third quarter, which would have limited most players.

But instead of folding, Towns just kept doing what he does, which included getting the Pistons' big men in foul trouble again.

Towns was unusually clutch in the closing moments. He scored the Knicks' final five points, which included an impossible fadeaway jump shot and a 27-foot three-pointer. Towns was everything the Knicks hoped he would be when they traded for him last offseason.

All of the “Towns isn't clutch” criticism seems pretty baseless right now—and there's been a lot of them. If Towns can play like he did today again on Tuesday, the Knicks are much more likely to close out Detroit in five games. So, hopefully coach Tom Thibodeau can continue featuring him as much as he did in Game 4, if not more.

Jalen Brunson's heroic return gave the Knicks an extra boost

Anyone who has grown frustrated with Jalen Brunson's isolation play is probably less frustrated after today's game. Why? The Knicks were down only two when Brunson appeared to hurt his right ankle or lower leg in the third quarter. They were down 10 when he returned in the fourth, denoting Brunson's especially strong influence on winning.

Brunson scored 15 of his 32 points in the final quarter. He very clearly sets the tone for the Knicks, and New York obviously got an extra boost from his heroic return in Game 4, a la Willis Reed.

Brunson converted a number of challenging buckets throughout the game, making difficult runners going toward his weak hand. But his presence on the court, especially down the stretch, was as valuable as any of them. He is a calming force, and his skill has been a major distraction for the Pistons' defense throughout the series.

The Knicks don't need anything unusual from Brunson in Game 5, though. Brunson simply has to be himself. But so long as he's not limited by an ankle or lower leg injury, then Brunson should continue to give the Pistons fits on Tuesday. And he'll have to to win the series in New York in Game 5.

Other Knicks stepped up at the right time, too

Josh Hart finally had a productive, all-around offensive game. Hart tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals. He converted three of his five three-point attempts and he looked more comfortable than he has all series thus far.

Mikal Bridges also appeared to finally put his struggles behind him. Well, not before having a terrible 1-for-10 start to the game. Bridges only scored eight points, but they were important points, and he sunk two important 3-pointers in the second half, which were incredibly timely. Further, Bridges never let his offensive struggles interfere with his modus operandi, which is his defense.

Bridges' defense on Cade Cunningham in particular was tremendously important. If Bridges can continue to disrupt Cunningham in this way in Game 5, the Pistons will have a tough time extending the series.

One thing that's especially obvious is that the Knicks have not had a complete playoff game yet. Brunson and Towns have played well in the same game. OG Anunoby has contributed in some of those games. Bridges and Hart have, too. But not all in the same game. Not yet.

A lot of the credit goes to Detroit's defense and physicality. They're tough and make their opponent incredibly uncomfortable. And for what it's worth, the Boston Celtics are an even tougher nut to crack. But it would be pretty incredible to see them all playing at their respective best. And who knows what happens if they do.