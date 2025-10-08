The New York Knicks looked great in their two preseason games played in Abu Dhabi against the Philadelphia 76ers. They played with greater pace and moved the ball more willingly than we've seen in some time. However, the Knicks are still examining roster options. Ignoring the obvious Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors that re-surfaced recently, there is still work to be done. Specifically, New York must decide who stays and who goes.

The Knicks are presently hard-capped at the second apron after using their taxpayer mid-level exception to sign Guerschon Yabusele. They have limited cap space remaining to sign whomever they ultimately decide they want to stick around. Ultimately, at least one player they'd like to keep is in danger of being cut. However, there are two players that the Knicks should prioritize over any non-guaranteed free agents.

Pacome Dadiet should be a keeper

The Knicks have reportedly begun exploring what they can get in exchange for Pacome Dadiet. New York has “already called several teams to gauge interest in Dadiet,” according to Marc Stein. Stein reported that, “Numerous teams were convinced New York had Dadiet in the starting lineup Thursday purely to showcase him.”

In other words, Dadiet's future could be brief in New York. This makes sense, at least from an age standpoint. Dadiet is only 20 years old and sharing a locker room with mostly veterans, hoping to win a championship. While younger players can help in championship pursuits, they also equally—if not more—valuable to their teams considering their relatively low salaries and untapped upside. And trading Dadiet would enable the Knicks to avoid the dreaded second apron, which is a must.

However, it is important to note that Dadiet is one of just two true wings on the team's bench. Josh Hart, the other (presumably) reserve wing, tweaked his back in the team's first pre-season game, which emphasizes Dadiet's importance.

Dadiet is a least 6-foot-8, possesses a strong natural jump shot, and has showcased defensive potential. The Knicks, and every other team, need wing depth. So, Dadiet's place on the roster should be solid given that replacing him with a passable player would cost significantly more than the $2.85 million he's owed for 2025-26. And replacing him with a worse player would further hinder New York's ceiling if an injury were to strike.

Knicks should avoid parting ways with Miles McBride, too

Miles McBride is another controversial trade candidate. Like Dadiet, trading McBride could ensure that New York remains under the second apron. However, McBride is on the hook for only $4.33 million in 2025-26—and he's set to earn less in 2026-27 ($3.96 million). Furthermore, McBride blossomed over the past two seasons.

After a slow start to his career that featured a number of runs with the Knicks' G-League affiliate, McBride has put up strong campaigns in back-to-back seasons. McBride averaged career-highs in points (9.5) and minutes (24.9) per game last season. His defense remains stellar. His versatility and willingness to play as many or as few minutes as needed remain strengths for a team in need of his Swiss Army knife mentality.

This season, McBride can play alongside Jalen Brunson or Mikal Bridges with the team's starters. He can also serve as a point guard or shooting guard for the team's second unit. And McBride's shooting allows the Knicks to use him as a piece of a super stretch lineup with four—or even five—shooters.

The 2025-26 season could very well be the Knicks' best campaign in more than 50 years. The East is as open as it's been in a long time, and New York is more staked than (possibly) ever. However, what the Knicks do about this roster decision could define this season. But the good news is that no matter what they choose to do, New York is in good hands, at least in terms of on-court personnel.