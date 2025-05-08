Following another 20-point comeback victory in Game 2 over the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks superfan Ben Stiller was hyped up on social media.

Right as the clock hit triple zeroes, Stiller posted on X, formerly Twitter. “KNICKS,” his post began, continuing, “Talk your s**t.” He followed it up a minute later by saying, “Someone forgot to tell [the] Knicks they couldn't beat [the] Celtics.”

Stiller then posted an image of a jail cell with a lock on it. “PLAYOFF ‘KAL,” his caption read, referring to Mikal Bridges, who secured the game-sealing steal for the second game in a row.

Hours later, Stiller quote-posted Tyler Murray's post. Murray is one of the Knicks' radio announcers, and he shared a video of his reaction when he said, “You gotta believe.” Stiller said, “Ya gotta believe” in his response.

Most Knicks fans were likely feeling similar to Stiller. New York went into the series as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, facing the second seed Celtics.

In both games, the Knicks overcame 20-point deficits in the second half. It has been an unbelievable series for Bridges, who has put the Celtics away in both games. In Game 2, he stole the ball from Jayson Tatum on the Celtics' final possession.

Will Knicks fan Ben Stiller be at Game 3 vs. Celtics?

It is unknown if Stiller will be at the Knicks' next two games against the Celtics. After winning their last two games at TD Bank Arena in Boston, the series comes to New York for two games at Madison Square Garden.

Of course, one would imagine Stiller will be there if his schedule isn't already full. He is a regular at their home games, and he will probably want to see the Knicks potentially close out the series against their rivals. If New York wins the next two games, they will advance to the next round of the NBA Playoffs.

Fans will not have to wait long to find out. Game 3 between the Knicks and Celtics will take place on Saturday, May 10, 2025, and Game 4 follows on Monday, May 12.

The Knicks beat the Celtics in Game 2 after another thrilling comeback. They were down 20 points in the second half and found a way back.

This time, however, they did not need overtime to beat the Celtics. Unlike Game 1, they closed it out in regulation, thanks to Bridges' clutch steal.

Bridges has been the MVP of the series so far. In Game 2, he scored 14 points and had seven rebounds and five assists. His three steals were the difference in the game.