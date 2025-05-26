May 26, 2025 at 3:25 AM ET

Josh Hart didn’t wait for a coaching decision, he made one himself. After Game 5 of the New York Knicks’ series against the Boston Celtics, Hart walked into Tom Thibodeau’s office with a surprising request. He told his coach he wanted to come off the bench.

That kind of selfless move rarely happens in the NBA playoffs, but Hart knew it was the right call. His suggestion allowed Mitchell Robinson to start and Karl-Anthony Towns to shift to power forward.

The result spoke volumes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks stormed back from a 20-point deficit and beat the Indiana Pacers 106 to 100 to cut the series deficit to 2-1.

Hart may not have started, but he still played 34 minutes and remained one of the most important players on the floor. He finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, and his signature hustle. He chased down loose balls, crashed the glass, and brought the kind of energy that does not always show up in the box score but changes games.

“It was never going to be a tough day for me because I had a hand in that decision,” Hart said after the win. “When I’m in a decision like that and kind of got the ball rolling on that, it was funny, y’all are scrambling, trying to get answers and I never really cared. Because it was kind of my decision. I was comfortable with it.”

Towns thrived in his new role. After a quiet first half, he exploded for 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and pulled down 15 rebounds. His dominance down the stretch turned the momentum in favor of New York. Jalen Brunson added 23 points and hit a go-ahead shot late in the game. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges each contributed solid numbers and timely plays.

The Pacers were in control early. They built a 20-point lead late in the second quarter and had the home crowd roaring. But the Knicks chipped away, fueled by defense, smarter rotations, and Hart’s spark off the bench. In the fourth quarter, New York outscored Indiana 36 to 20 and stole the win.

Game 4 is now a turning point. And Josh Hart’s choice may have just saved the series.