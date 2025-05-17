The New York Knicks are advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. After Karl-Anthony Towns was a major X-factor against the Boston Celtics, he showed some love to his brothers, who helped prepare him for the moment.

KAT "For the brothers that was with me Saturdays at Gauchos Gym, Sundays at Rucker Park, to my Dominicans…Washington Heights…they sacrificed…to let me work on my game…AAU…I dedicate this to them…They prepared me to be a Knick. I don't know I'd have this moment without them" pic.twitter.com/n4bPZjPju5 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

“For the brothers that were with me Saturdays at Gauchos Gym, Sundays at Rucker Park, to my Dominicans…Washington Heights…they sacrificed…to let me work on my game…AAU…I dedicate this to them,” Towns said.

“They prepared me to be a Knick. I don't know I'd have this moment without them.”

Being a part of the Knicks isn't for the faint of heart. The fanbase and the city have high expectations, especially for star players. Luckily, though, Towns has lived up to those, and then some.

While he was dominant in Minnesota, he was playing off of Anthony Edwards, and even Rudy Gobert. Since heading to New York, he's been the 1B or even 1A option next to Jalen Brunson.

The chemistry with those two is off the charts. Even though the Knicks traded for Towns before the beginning of the regular season, it didn't take them much time to get acclimated with one another.

As a result, the success was imminent. Also, his chemistry with other teammates shined in the opening two rounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns thanks his brothers for Knicks' success

Despite the success in Towns's career, it wasn't always that way. Many of his early days began at a park, playing with older kids, and people who knew he could be great.

After high school, he committed to Kentucky, and was the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He had quite the beginning to his career in Minnesota. However, it always felt he wasn't able to be truly dominant.

Fast forward to joining New York, and that beast has been unlocked. The fanbase has embraced him, and have enjoyed him at every turn.

His accountability, winning standard, and high expectations for everyone else, including himself, have made him beloved. Not to mention, his awkwardness.

That alone has made him even more beloved. Fans admire that he can be himself.

Either way, Towns and the Knicks will hope to keep the foot on the acclerator heading into the Eastern Conference Finals. It's a rematch of the 2024 second round.

However, New York has Towns, and Mikal Bridges. The star-power might be a bit too much for the Indiana Pacers to deal with.

At the end of the day, the center has his brothers to thank for his toughness, which was a major element in the Knicks' success this season.