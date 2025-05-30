The New York Knicks drew on every decibel of energy that Madison Square Garden could deliver in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and no one embodied that connection more than Landry Shamet. As the final minutes ticked down in their 111-94 win over the Indiana Pacers, Shamet checked out to a thunderous standing ovation that shook the arena. What followed was even more powerful—an emotional tribute from the guard that transcended stats and minutes, captured by SNY TV and shared on X (formerly Twitter).

"I love New York. I love these fans. I've seen how they ride the wave with us – the highs, the lows. It's just important for me to give everything I've got to them." Landry Shamet talks about the standing ovation he got tonight: pic.twitter.com/dswhNMm6MA — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

That emotional quote, shared by Shamet via SNY’s Knicks postgame coverage, captured the spirit inside MSG—a fan base not only celebrating the Game 5 victory but honoring a player who gave his all in limited minutes. Shamet played just 14 minutes but made a tangible impact with timely defense, a steal, and a corner triple that helped slow Indiana’s only serious second-half run. His modest stat line—five points, one rebound, one steal—belied the crowd's appreciation for his grit and effort.

The Knicks, powered by a 32-point outing from Jalen Brunson and a bruising double-double from Karl-Anthony Towns, now lead the NBA Playoffs series 3-2. Their defensive tenacity forced 19 Indiana turnovers, and even as the Pacers cut the lead to 12 in the fourth, the crowd’s energy—sparked in part by Shamet’s hustle—held strong.

Shamet’s heartfelt postgame message reflects the bond between role players and loyal fans in New York. For a team that prides itself on depth, his’s performance was symbolic. The Knicks head to Indiana for Game 6, but win or lose, Shamet’s ovation and words have already earned him a special place in Garden lore.