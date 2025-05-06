On Monday evening, the New York Knicks took a 1-0 lead in their second round playoff series vs the Boston Celtics with an epic comeback win in overtime. The Knicks trailed this one by 20 points in the third quarter, but some big plays from Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby, combined with a historically bad shooting night from Boston, allowed New York to steal home court advantage.

One person who wasn't thrilled with this result was TNT analyst and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who had predicted a Celtics win before the game.

“Stephen A. is gonna be unbearable tomorrow. I'm gonna have to keep the volume down on First Take,” said Barkley on Inside the NBA after the game.

Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith himself, who is a noted Knicks fan, made sure to shout Barkley out on Tuesday morning's edition of First Take on ESPN.

“What's up y'all?! Yeah, Barkley! Turn that damn volume down!” exclaimed Smith.

A big win for the Knicks

Not many pundits gave the Knicks much of a chance in this series, and for good reason. New York went 0-4 vs Boston during this regular season, and they haven't made the conference finals in 24 years.

However, all of that was thrown out the window with their resilient performance in Game 1, overcoming foul trouble for big man Karl-Anthony Towns and making all the big plays down the stretch of the fourth quarter and into overtime.

It's worth noting that the Celtics likely won't shoot as poorly (15-60) from three as they did on Monday night, so the Knicks would behoove themselves to continue to make adjustments and try to run Boston off of the three point line as much as possible.

The Knicks are now 4-0 away from Madison Square Garden this postseason, having won three games in Detroit during this first round and now one in the hostile environment that is TD Garden.

The Knicks will look to put an early stranglehold on this series and go up 2-0 when Game 2 gets underway on Wednesday evening at 7:00 PM ET. After that, the series will shift to Manhattan.