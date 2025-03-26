On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks handily took care of business against the Dallas Mavericks, earning a 128-113 victory. The entire Knicks team was on point, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart recording triple-doubles in an unselfish effort that had them recording 40 assists on 53 made field-goals. Hart's development as a stat-sheet stuffer has been incredible to watch, and he kept it going with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in his latest effort.

In recording this latest triple-double, Hart has now tallied the most triple-doubles in a single season in Knicks history, with nine — surpassing the previous record that Walt Frazier set all the way back in 1969. In fact, Hart is now fourth all-time in Knicks history in total triple-doubles with 15, trailing only Frazier (23), Micheal Ray Richardson (18), and Richie Guerin (15) on the all-time ladder.

While games with stuffed stat sheets are becoming the norm for Hart, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau knows not to take this for granted. Thibodeau congratulated Hart on the feat and outlined just how difficult it is to do what he's doing.

“Any time you get a record, it's pretty special because of the greatness of this league. To do what he's doing, it's a testament to what he's put into it. It's hard to describe what he is to the team. At times he's a facilitator, a rebounder, a pace guy, a hustle guy. In the end, he's done a number of things that help you win. The effort plays, I think it unites and sparks the team. We got those type of plays, it becomes contagious,” Thibodeau said in his postgame presser, via SNY's Knicks Videos on X (formerly Twitter).

Josh Hart has blossomed into an all-around force for the Knicks

When the Knicks acquired Josh Hart via trade in 2023, he had already been showing out as a premier rebounding threat in the league. Hart has always played whatever role he's given to perfection, as he's always been a stout defender who gives it his all whenever he's on the court.

But with the Knicks, Hart has elevated his game to an entirely different level. He's the same kind of player who fills in the gaps and does whatever the team needs him to, but he does so more consistently despite logging a heavy workload for Tom Thibodeau.

Every contending team needs a player like Hart on the roster, and the Knicks will be thankful that they have him around for the long run.