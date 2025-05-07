The New York Knicks are set to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 2 on Wednesday evening after stealing Game 1 away in what was a 108-105 overtime thriller. With Boston aiming to tie up the series, head coach Tom Thibodeau opened up about how his team can maintain momentum for Game 2.

During a pre-game press conference, Thibodeau was asked about how the Knicks will handle any kind of adjustments the Celtics may make for Wednesday night's contest. The 67-year-old head coach was straightforward with his answer and admitted his team must be prepared for Boston's uptick in aggression.

“Whoever loses a game, they're gonna come back with more force, so we've got to be better. We've got to understand the aggression that's going to be involved in this game.”

The Knicks bounced back from a 20-point deficit in Game 1, as the Celtics struggled to score from the perimeter in the second half of that game. Boston ended that game going 15-60 from beyond the arc, finishing with a 25.0% three-point percentage. Even so, New York had plenty of firepower of their own to get back into the game thanks to Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby.

Brunson, who is 28 years of age, had 29 points on the evening. He also recorded four rebounds, five assists, and two steals while shooting 39.1% from the field and 55.5% from deep. Towns played a key role as well, helping the Knicks with 14 points of his own along with 13 rebounds. The 7-foot-0 center ended his night with a 46.1% field goal percentage.

But Anunoby may have been the star of Game 1. He tied Brunson in scoring with 29 points of his own, while also adding four rebounds, three assists, and a steal to his statline. The 27-year-old forward was incredibly efficient, going 10-20 from the field (50.0%) and hitting 54.5% of his three-point attempts.

The Knicks aim to win another one over the Celtics at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday. A victory gives the Knicks a commanding 2-0 lead with the series going back to New York for Games 3 and 4.