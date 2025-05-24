As the New York Knicks suffer from a 0-2 series deficit to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, there's no doubt a feeling of despair from fans who feel that their title hopes are dwindling. However, there could be some encouraging points for the Knicks to get back in the series after another disappointing outing on their home floor.

A major key to the team for his tough play and intense activity in Josh Hart spoke more on what New York needs to do to be more “sound” in Game 3, according to ESPN. For Hart, it starts on the defensive side of the ball.

“Obviously, they do a really good job of moving the ball and forcing you into mistakes, and we have to be more sound defensively to guard the first action, second action, but also the third action,” Hart said after scoring six points and collecting four rebounds. “We're down 0-2, and now we're going to a tough place to play, Indiana, so we've got to go and fix it. We can't have blown coverages, no matter how late it is in the shot clock.”

Indiana had built a 10-point lead, but there would be a point in the game where New York was making a strong comeback, but it would be thwarted by their inability to stop the fast-paced Pacers, as said by star Jalen Brunson and Hart.

“The rotations weren't there [defensively], and we need to be doing more to help each other out,” Brunson said after scoring 36 points and recording 11 assists.

“In the playoffs, a lot of games are determined by a possession or two,” Hart said. “Two games in a row, we [made those mistakes]. We've got to figure it out.”

Knicks remain optimistic despite 0-2 series deficit

Even with the series deficit, the Knicks remain optimistic in their chances despite history not being in their favor, as Karl-Anthony Towns references.

“What did I told y'all about with the word history? I'm not here to repeat it, we're here to. make it.” Towns said via “Oh No He Didn't” on social media. “If I've learned anything, especially last year, as quick as you win two games is as quick as you can lose two games.”

KAT on being down 2-0: “What did I told y'all about with the word history? I'm not here to repeat it, we're here to make it. If I've learned anything, especially last year, as quick as you win 2 games is as quick as you can lose 2 games” https://t.co/GgsPZqAnGe — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

One would expect that more mental sharpness is needed to defend Indiana, as Brunson would say that “nothing else matters right now” since it's the conference finals.

“I guess, yeah. But we're in the conference finals,” he said. “Nothing else matters right now. We have a game every other day. We're playing in a high-stakes moment. The mental focus — everything — has to be there. There's no question about it at this point.”

Game 3 between the Knicks and the Pacers is on Sunday.