With the New York Knicks down 0-2 in the series to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, the hope from fans could be dwindling, but there is a statistic that could boost their spirits a bit. To remain optimistic for the Knicks amid a 0-2 series deficit, one has to look at the team now being on the road, which could result in some scratching their heads.

Isn't it usually the home team that has the advantage? Usually, yes, but New York this playoffs has been a different animal as the away group, having a 5-1 record in the current playoffs. Compared to their home record in the postseason, they're 3-5, as pointed out by Marc Stein, as well as how Indiana has won those six games as the road team themselves.

Still, it was a frustrating Game 2 for the team that was hoping to at least win one in Madison Square Garden, but a player like Karl-Anthony Towns wouldn't let history distract him, despite the series deficit.

“What did I told y'all about with the word history? I'm not here to repeat it, we're here to. make it.” Towns said, according to the X, formerly Twitter, user Oh No He Didn't. “If I've learned anything, especially last year, as quick as you win two games is as quick as you can lose two games.”

Karl-Anthony Towns' presence for the Knicks in Game 2

One interesting development about the contest was the Knicks' benching of Towns for a crucial portion of the fourth quarter, leading to questions about head coach Tom Thibodeau. He would give the reasoning during his post-game press conference.

“Just we got in a hole and then the group that was in there gave us a chance,” Thibodeau said via SNY Knicks. “So we were just riding that and was just searching for a way to win. It comes down to a couple things. Going into the fourth quarter, it's a tied ballgame. We've just got to make better plays, more winning plays.

Towns would finish with 20 points on six of 14 shooting from the field, two of five from beyond the arc, to go along with seven rebounds in 20 minutes. Jalen Brunson would have another stellar outing with 36 points and 11 assists, but still fell to the fast-paced Pacers, who were led by Pascal Siakam and his whopping 39 points.

The Knicks look to bounce back and take Game 3 in the series on Sunday, though it will be in Indiana, and judging by their record on the road, it could be their best chance.