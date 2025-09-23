The New York Knicks will attempt to build on their first Conference Finals appearance in 25 years in the upcoming season. However, they will do so under new coach Mike Brown after Tom Thibodeau was fired back in June.

The hiring has raised consistent questions about how the Knicks might line up next season, especially related to Karl-Anthony Towns. This is because the 29-year-old is considered to be better off playing with another traditional center in the form of Mitchell Robinson. However, per Mike Brown, it is too early to comment on his starting lineup.

“It will materialize throughout camp. It's too early to say this is going to happen,” Brown told The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III.

Edwards had previously contended that he expects KAT to start alongside Mitchell Robinson, even though he was not sure “if it will be for long stretches.” This is because Edwards III expects Mike Brown to “play fast,” which will be hard to do with two bigs on the court alongside a team that did not shoot a lot of 3s last season.

As Edwards pointed out, the Knicks were 27th in 3-point attempts in the league last season, which according to him was down to personnel. Hence, there are two obvious situations.

If Brown wants KAT to start alongside Mitchell Robinson, one of Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby will make way considering Jalen Brunson is untouchable. However, if Brown deems KAT the starting center, the lineup chooses itself.

Edwards III also pointed out how Towns’ previous two coaches both thought he was better off playing with another big. Chris Finch played him alongside Rudy Gobert at the Minnesota Timberwolves while Thibodeau started Robinson alongside KAT in the playoffs last season despite the two hardly playing together during the regular campaign.

Hence, the decision seems to majorly revolve around whether Brown believes KAT needs Robinson to provide rim protection, leaving him to guard more fours. Alternatively, Towns might be deemed the starting center by Brown next season.