For the first time in two years, the Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly active before the trade deadline. Dealing with a slew of injuries, the defending champions are in the market for a center to alleviate their shortcomings in the frontcourt. While still leading the league with the NBA’s best 38-11 record, Oklahoma City is 8-6 in its last 14 games.

Still, the thought of watching the Thunder make a splash ahead of this year’s deadline is still a head-scratching move, as Brian Windhorst noted, per ESPN’s The Hoop Collective.

“I’ve actually heard the Oklahoma City Thunder’s name in some trade chatter, and you look at this team, and you say, wait a minute, this team is, you know, 66 wins or whatever they had last year, champions, when they’ve been healthy this year, they’ve been unstoppable,” Windhorst said.

The Thunder will look to trade for a center who can help with rebounding and rim protection ahead of the trade deadline, as points in the paint and cleaning the glass have been OKC’s kryptonite throughout its last three losses in four tries. Here are four viable centers who could be available via trade, and would help the Thunder right away.

1. Jazz center Kevin Love

Jazz gets:

Ousmane Dieng

2026 second-round pick

Thunder gets:

Kevin Love

For many reasons, Jazz center Kevin Love would be an ideal fit for the Thunder. The 17-year veteran can still impact winning in a secondary role, averaging nearly six rebounds per game, and remains a 3-point shooting threat. Adding him to coach Mark Daigneault’s frontcourt would give him another useful weapon to help clean the glass and score.

Love is averaging 6.9 points on 39.2% shooting, including 35.6% from deep, and 5.8 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game this season with the Jazz. While a change of scenery in Oklahoma City would allow Kevin to compete for a championship in the twilight years of his career, he’d also join a tight-knit locker room to adapt to.

Most of the Thunder players are young enough to say they watched Love and the 2016 Cavs become the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals amidst their teenage years. Plus, Love’s newfound identity on social media should also resonate with Thunder’s TikTok savants Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams.

2. Blazers center Robert Williams III

Blazers get:

Kenrich Williams

Ousmane Dieng

Thunder gets:

Robert Williams III

While some can’t fathom watching a Thunder fan-favorite in veteran Kenrich Williams, who’s in his sixth season in Oklahoma City, shipped off ahead of this year’s deadline, the upside of adding Blazers’ Robert Williams III is worth it. Rather than tack on a future second-round pick, the Thunder would have to add Ousmane Dieng to make the deal work. However, it’s a solid two-for-one swap for the Blazers’ frontcourt.

Given the fact that Williams III hasn’t played more than 35 regular-season games since 2022-23, it’s a risky move for the Thunder, considering his injury-plagued career. However, this is the first season he’s on pace to eclipse that mark. It’s the healthiest he’s been in years. Williams is averaging 5.9 points on 73.7% shooting, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 16.3 minutes per game this season.

This is the kind of production the Thunder can get from consolidating two bench players who often fall out of coach Mark Daigneault’s rotation when his team is healthy. Another rim protector who’s averaging over six rebounds a night, and has plenty to prove as the former Celtics center who started in the 2022 NBA Finals on an expiring contract.

3. Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe

Nets get:

Ousmane Dieng

2026 second-round pick

Thunder gets:

Day’Ron Sharpe

Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe is a versatile defender who could help with the Thunder’s pick-and-roll defense, while the opposite bigs can stay in drop coverage or vice versa. Sharpe’s evolution as a defensive center over the years has made him an ideal, versatile big man for the defending champions.

In his fifth season with the Nets, Sharpe is averaging career highs in many statistical categories, including points (8.0), assists (2.3), field-goal percentage (60.7), and steals (1.1) per game. With the Nets in position for some of the best odds to win this year’s draft lottery, Oklahoma City could pull off this deal by sending Ousmane Dieng along with a second-round pick.

The Thunder could use a healthy young big man they can rely on who defends at a high level. At the same time, the defending champions prepare to finish out the end of the regular season ahead of an anticipated deep playoff run.

4. Pelicans center Kevon Looney

Pelicans get:

Ousmane Dieng

2026 second-round pick

Thunder gets:

Kevon Looney

The two-time Warriors champion signed with the Pelicans after spending the first decade of his NBA career with the only team he’s ever played for. However, Kevon Looney has fallen out of the Pelicans’ rotation and would take on a backup role with the defending champion Thunder.

Looney would be a defensive spark off the bench. With a knack for doing the dirty work, a championship pedigree, and a selfless, team-oriented approach, Looney undoubtedly fits in with the Thunder culture. In his limited role with the Pelicans, averaging 13.9 minutes per game, he’s also averaging 5.1 rebounds.

Amidst the Thunder’s injuries, Looney’s rebounding and high energy would be a fitting role for an 11-year veteran ahead of the trade deadline. It is an excellent opportunity to join a title-contending team for the first time since his championship run with the Warriors in 2022.