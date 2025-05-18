May 18, 2025 at 12:19 AM ET

Dwayne Wade once toppled the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games on the biggest stage. The roundball legend also knows the Game 7 stage quite well during the NBA Playoffs. Wade experienced it multiple times as a player — including the 2013 NBA Finals.

This 2025 Thunder team, however, gets to taste this pulsating stage for the first time in the postseason. Last year's team never witnessed a seventh deciding game.

The likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and company how have the “win or go home” scenario in front of them. “SGA” and the rest of the Thunder are brand new to this type of atmosphere.

Does this place the visiting Denver Nuggets at an advantage? Wade doesn't think so in diving into the host's chances on his Wy Network podcast.

Why Dwayne Wade believes Thunder bring Game 7 advantage

The three-time NBA champion believes this scenario is perfect for “SGA,” Holmgren and OKC. It's for this reason.

“If they’re going to get that championship, lift that trophy over their head, they got to go through some adversity,” Wade bluntly said. “We're watching it right now.

Wade added more to the magnitude of the moment for the Western Conference's top seed.

“They need this. I want to see them in a Game 7. I want to see them win a Game 7,” Wade said.

“If they’re going to get that championship, lift that trophy over their head, they got to go through some adversity.” D-Wade says the OKC Thunder need this test if they want to be champs this year. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/2Ff1rvR7oG — Wy Network (@wynetwork) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wade is on the side of OKC. Oklahoma City already has one player facing his own critical sequence ahead of Sunday.

Jalen Williams is one. Williams is envisioning a bounce back game from a rough Game 6. He finished shooting 3-of-16 from the field.

Denver is facing its own pivotal pregame situation. Star Aaron Gordon is entering the Paycom Center with a nagging hamstring. Gordon tweaked the hamstring toward the end of the Game 6 win at Ball Arena. He's officially a game time decision.

The Nuggets bring the momentum from that Thursday win. However, Denver stumbled in a seventh-deciding game last year in the semifinals round. OKC a shot at handing Denver consecutive Game 7 losses — and prove adversity was a good thing.