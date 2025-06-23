As the Oklahoma City Thunder won the championship after beating the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, one of the driving forces behind the team's success, besides Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is his partner in crime, Jalen Williams. With the Thunder star emotional after the title win, he would reflect on the season as a whole, which was no doubt philosophical in nature.

Williams would speak with Scott Van Pelt after Game 7 and was asked about what the one aspect of the season he will remember the most or take great satisfaction with. After pondering for a few seconds, Williams would talk about the lesson of staying present with each of his teammates in Oklahoma City.

“Nothing's more precious than time, I think,” Williams said. “And I think when…just given the team my time and them giving me theirs. We've had team dinners after we've lost, we've had plane don't take off till 4 am and we sit on the runway, like all those, like, cool times where we were present with each other and, like, had fun, played Bure on the plane, uno, listen to music together, like, all that stuff. I'm happy that I did that with this team.”

Thunder's Jalen Williams on what he'll remember most from journey

While the Thunder star in Williams celebrates the title won by the team, it also seems he has put into perspective the journey along the way that ultimately culminated in a championship.

“I think that's why we were so good,” Williams said. “Like, all the off-court stuff is stuff that I remember. And when it comes to like, time, it's like, yeah, just spending extra hours with each other, like me and Chet used to, like, go in the hotel and, like, watch film on, like, our pick and rolls when he was coming back. Like, that's the stuff I remember from this run more than, like, I can't remember what happened our last series. So it's like, those are always moments that stick out to me.”

At any rate, Oklahoma City will look to repeat as champions next season and further improve after finishing with a 68-14 record, which put them first in the West.