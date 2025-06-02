OKLAHOMA CITY — In response to Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner's take, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams revealed the parallels he sees between his team and the Pacers. The Thunder are favored to beat the Pacers in this year's NBA Finals. The series between two small-market cities, both of which haven't competed for a title in over a dozen years, will crown a champion. Before Game 1, Williams identified the similarities he sees between the two teams.

Williams says Turner and the Pacers have a similar background to the Thunder, which came to mind after watching Turner discuss how close his team is during a press conference.

“He made a really good point. I think teams that get along well and actually have a real chemistry it's starting to show a little more. You're starting to get to the NBA just naturally getting younger, and I think we're kind of in that transition now,” Williams said. “I think it's cool that you have two small-market teams playing on this big stage. That's really cool, too. But he made a good point; they are pretty close to us in regards to how close they are as a team.

“Obviously, I'm not in their locker room. So, I don't know, but outside looking in, they look like they have a lot of fun playing with each other. Their crowd is really into it. Their city loves them. So, that's kind of around the same thing as us,” Williams concluded.

Williams also knows Myles Turner, and the Pacers' confidence is at an all-time high.

“They play fast, and that's what kind of fuels their whole identity, and they're really talented,” Williams said. “They are feeling the exact same way we feel. They've had to win three series. We've had to win three series. So, they're coming in extremely confident; we're coming in confident. So, it should be really fun.”

What SGA thinks is ‘crazy' about Thunder's Jalen Williams

Article Continues Below

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander watched Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams blossom into an All-NBA forward. After beating the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander highlighted Williams' exponential growth in 2024-25.

“He is who he is. He’s gotten all these awards this year for good reason, and he proved it tonight. He’s a really good basketball player,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It’s crazy to think he’s so young and has all that he’s already achieved.”

SGA on Jalen Williams’ performance in Game 4: “He was special. He was really good tonight from start to finish… he was who he is. He’s gotten all these award this year for good reason & proved it tonight. He’s a really good basketball player. It’s crazy to think he’s so young” pic.twitter.com/C1L1tqtAgM — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

After earning his first All-Star selection, Williams made the All-NBA Third Team and was named to the All-Defensive Second Team.