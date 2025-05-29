OKLAHOMA CITY — As the Oklahoma City Thunder’s celebration continued, the Western Conference Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his All-Star teammate Jalen Williams shared a funny moment live on national TV. Following head coach Mark Daigneault calling his team ‘idiots’ during his speech while accepting the Western Conference championship, Williams demonstrated the kind of goofy behavior that would warrant such a label.

During Gilgeous-Alexander’s live postgame interview with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, Williams, holding the Western Conference championship trophy, couldn’t help but videobomb SGA’s interview.

“We play to our standard every possession, and we try to win every possession, and when you do that, you go on big runs, and you look up, and you’re up 20, you’re up 30, you never know what you’re up, but we don’t focus on the score,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We don’t focus on anything besides being the best version of us, and that’s why we’re a pretty good team.”

Then, Van Pelt told Gilgeous-Alexander to look over his shoulder.

“Go away, bro,” Gilgeous-Alexander said with a smile as Williams stood there with the trophy, pretending as if he wasn’t just dancing with it seconds before.

J-Dub vibing in the background during SGA's interview lol pic.twitter.com/bdoc3zEMcD — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams and his teammates are known for their postgame antics during walk-off interviews. Who can blame them for not upping the ante on national TV after winning the Western Conference Finals? The Thunder, the youngest team in the NBA, is heading to the NBA Finals.

Article Continues Below

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s tribute to Thunder fans

After advancing to the NBA Finals and winning the Western Conference Finals’ MVP award, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander revealed his motivation for Game 5. At the podium, Gilgeous-Alexander said he wanted the fans to enjoy them clinching the NBA Finals on their home turf.

“I didn’t want to go back to Minnesota, travel-wise. I wanted the fans to enjoy the moment with us,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I wanted them to be able to see it unfold in front of their eyes. I wanted people to celebrate tonight in our building. Go home. Get drunk. Whatever they do. I want them to have fun with the moment, and it was good. I just wanted to make sure that above all, I could give my energy and my effort to try to give these guys what they deserve.”

In five games against the Timberwolves, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.4 points, 8.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game throughout the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder will host the winner between the Knicks and Pacers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.