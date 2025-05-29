On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder punched their ticket to the NBA Finals with a dominant Game 5 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. The series victory gives the Thunder their first NBA Finals berth since 2012 and also erased any doubts about how legitimate their 68-win regular season was.

The Thunder now await either the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. The Pacers currently lead that series 3-1, but it's safe to say that whoever comes out of the East, Oklahoma City will be the heavy favorites to win the Finals.

Making matters more impressive is that the Thunder are doing this with the youngest roster in the NBA and with a boatload of assets at their disposal moving forward, potentially setting the stage for a long run of success.

Recently, former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford spoke on how he views the Thunder going into the future.

“They have the runway to do it,” said Crawford of the Thunder potentially winning multiple championships, per NBA on ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. “… It's really unusual to see a younger team like this and a young coach kind of peaking at the right time.”

The stars align for the Thunder

Article Continues Below
Related Oklahoma City Thunder News
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) brings the ball up court during the second quarter at Moda Center.
9-year-old Alex Caruso-Mark Daigneault Thunder G League photo goes viralPreston Byers ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) celebrate during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Bill Simmons at loss for words over mind-blowing +231 Thunder statNathan Yasis ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures after a play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first quarter at Paycom Center.
How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s unique offensive game ‘literally saved the NBA’Brett Siegel ·
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault speaks to the media after game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Why NBA Finals trip is bittersweet for Thunder’s Mark DaigneaultNathan Yasis ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half at Chase Center.
NBA Finals berth puts Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Stephen Curry MVP companyRexwell Villas ·
Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault celebrates with his team after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five to win the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault’s sincere request to fans ahead of 2025 NBA FinalsJosue Pavon ·
Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8), forward Chet Holmgren (7) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) talk to the media after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center
Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Perhaps the only question left on Thunder fans' minds is how in the world the team let the Denver Nuggets take them to seven games in the second round considering how dominant they have otherwise been throughout this playoff run.

Oklahoma City has already set the record for most 30-plus point wins by a team in a single postseason run, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has more than backed up his recent MVP win with his play over this playoff stretch.

The Thunder now sit just four wins away from hoisting an NBA championship, which would be quite the accomplishment considering their youth and relative lack of experience.

The NBA Finals are slated to begin on Thursday, June 5 in Oklahoma City at 8:30 PM ET against either the Pacers or Knicks.