The Oklahoma City Thunder prevailed in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers, giving them their first championship in franchise history. However, after the win, the Thunder didn't exactly have a crazy celebration, and according to general manager Sam Presti, there's a simple reason why that's the case.

After earning the best record in the league during the regular season, Oklahoma City powered their way through the playoffs, which culminated with a victory in a do-or-die Game 7 against Indiana. Teams usually let their hair down after winning a title, but the Thunder had a relatively tame celebration, which Presti hilariously said was because of the fact that some of their players aren't old enough to drink yet.

“The Thunder definitely popped bottles after winning the title – but it was quick, and there wasn’t a lot of craziness in the locker room afterward. ‘They’re not old enough to drink,' Sam Presti just told me,” Rachel Nichols said in a post on X.

Sam Presti, Thunder revel in 2025 NBA Finals victory

Throughout the playoffs, the Thunder's youth was discussed, as they are now the second youngest championship team in NBA history, with the average age of their players being 25.6 years old. Despite Presti's claim, though, only rookie guard Nikola Topic is not 21 years old (which is the legal drinking age in the United States), meaning that the Thunder simply preferred to have a low-key celebration.

When you win, you get to decide how you celebrate, and at the end of the day, all Oklahoma City will care about is the fact that they were victorious. The celebrations are only just getting started too, so who knows, maybe they are simply saving up and preparing for their impending championship parade with what will surely be a rowdy fanbase.