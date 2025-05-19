Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are through two rounds of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, having just passed a tough test in the Western Conference semifinal matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

At one point in that series, the Thunder looked as though they were going to get outclassed and upset by Nikola Jokic and company, as they found themselves trailing in the series, two games to one, following a 113-104 overtime loss on the road in Game 3.

After that loss, Gilgeous-Alexander caught attention when he was seen having a big smile. It was not the usual reaction for someone whose team just suffered a close loss, let alone during the playoffs. He later explained his smile, saying that it was not exactly a reaction to the loss but to the fans who were taunting him.

In any case, the last laugh (or smile) in the series clearly belongs to Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, who demolished the Nuggets in Sunday's Game 7 via a score of 125-93.

On his Instagram account, the former Kentucky Wildcats star references his post-Game 3 smile again.

“They thought I was whyling when I was smiling,” the 2025 NBA Most Valuable Player candidate wrote in a post that also featured a series of photos, including a snap of his viral smiling moment.

"They thought I was whyling when I was smiling." Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on IG 😂 pic.twitter.com/udFqUChq6R — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) May 19, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander showed the way for the Thunder in their series-clinching win against the Nuggets, as he scored 35 points while making 12 of his 19 attempts from the floor, including three 3-pointers. He also went 8-for-9 from the free throw line, dished out four assists, grabbed three rebounds and recorded three steals in 36 minutes of work.

During the Denver series, the 26-year-old point guard averaged 29.7 points on a 52.9 percent shooting from the field. He was a problem from start to finish for Denver, as he played seemingly with something to prove opposite Jokic, who is a fellow MVP contender. He also recorded 6.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds with 1.6 steals per contest.

Now that the Thunder have taken care of business in the second round, they will next square off against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are making their second consecutive conference final round appearance.