After Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shared his less-than-ideal take on the NBA’s new All-Star Game format, he spoke on his impressions of San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama. In his second All-Star Game, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points on a perfect 5-of-5 attempts in a 41-32 win against Kenny’s Young Stars. Then, he finished with four points, two rebounds, and one assist in a 41-25 loss against Shaq’s OGs in the final.

Then, Gilgeous-Alexander revealed what he had learned about Wembanyama during his media availability.

“Yes, competitive, smart, like an interesting guy,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I heard he goes to bed at like nine o’clock. I heard he reads a lot. That’s cool. It’s rare to see from a guy so young. Interesting guy.”

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneualt led Gilgeous-Alexander and Chuck’s Global Stars. Wembanyama, in his first of many future All-Star selections, put forth great effort throughout the night. It didn’t go unnoticed as the young star’s career unfolded in a competitive Western Conference.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s less-than-ideal take on the new ASG format

Before Sunday, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander addressed his second All-Star Game selection, which he doesn’t take for granted. After Sunday’s star-studded event, Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t hold back in his take on the NBA’s new tournament-style format.

He appreciated learning more about Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama, who played in his first All-Star Game on Sunday. However, Gilgeous-Alexander revealed one gripe about the 2025 All-Star Game.

“The breaks weren’t ideal. I would rather play without breaks, but I had fun nonetheless,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I feel like it was a little more towards the competitive tonight — which is a good feeling, a step in the right direction. I guess it’s up to the guys that handle all that stuff to figure out what’s next and how to make it more and more interesting.

“And hopefully, we get there one day. But I’m glad it’s not my job to figure that stuff out, and I’m excited for the second half of the season,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a career-best 32.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 2024-25. He is the odds-on favorite to win this year’s MVP award, while the Thunder hold an 8.0 lead for first place in the Western Conference. After finishing as runner-up for the NBA’s MVP award in 2024, this could be the year we see Gilgeous-Alexander crowned as league MVP.

The Thunder’s regular season resumes against the Jazz on Friday.