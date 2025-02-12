Oklahoma City Thunder starting forward Chet Holmgren is showing promise in his return from an injured pelvic bone that forced him to miss 39 games this season. Holmgren finished with four points, five rebounds, four blocks, and two steals in his return in the Thunder's 121-109 win against the Toronto Raptors. However, he's been ruled out for Oklahoma City's upcoming matchup against the Heat on Wednesday.

Holmgren will be sitting on the front end of the Thunder's last back-to-back set before the All-Star break as he continues working his way back into the fold in his first games since November.

Holmgren missed the second night of a recent back-to-back in a 125-112 Thunder win against the Memphis Grizzlies. Then, he scored 12 points on one end of the floor while protecting the rim on the other with five blocks and one steal in Oklahoma City's 137-101 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

After the Thunder's win against the Raptors, Holmgren discussed what it felt like to be back on the floor with his Thunder teammates.

“It's amazing. I missed it for a long time,” Holmgren said. “I worked really hard to be able to get out there. So, I'm happy and excited, and look forward to continuing to win, and keep improving.”

Thunder will face the Heat without their starting power forward.

Mark Daigneault on Chet Holmgren's return to the Thunder

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault reacted to Chet Holmgren's return after their win against the Pelicans. Daigneault pointed to Holmgren's competitive nature as a means to his success.

The Thunder head coach isn't surprised to see Holmgren bounce back this early in his return.

“I just think he's a great competitor,” Daigneault said. “He's got great competitive fire, competitive juice. I think that's all he knows, to be honest with you. That's who he's been for his entire competitive life. It's what makes him unique; it's what allows him to be so effective, as well as the length and the talent. But certainly the mentality. So impressed but not surprised.”

Holmgren has combined for 16 points, 11 rebounds, nine blocks, and three steals in his first two games since November.

“I got advice to don't rush your way back, and the other side of me is like I really want to play,” Holmgren said about his recovery. “I pushed it as hard as I could push it. The medical staff gave me great advice on how much further I can go, and be safe, and I always kind of towed that line.”

The Thunder will face the Timberwolves after the Heat on Wednesday.