The Oklahoma City Thunder are one win away from winning the NBA Finals, and it took a complete team effort for them to even get this far. Of course, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the star player on the team and has led to some of their biggest wins this postseason, but it's also been players such as Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren who have made big plays throughout.

The best thing about the Thunder is that they know each role they serve, and they play it to the best of their ability. That's why execs think that Williams and Holmgren aren't going anywhere as they'll be extension-eligible soon, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

“There's a clear pecking order for the Thunder now, and that's fine with Williams and Holmgren, who rival executives around the league assume will agree to lucrative contract extensions this offseason,” MacMahon wrote.

Williams has been playing some of his best postseason basketball in the Finals, as he recently had a 40-point game against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 to help them win. Holmgren has had the large scoring outputs, but what he's doing on defense has helped throughout the series, and he's willing to do whatever he can to help the Thunder.

Thunder looking to build on success for years to come

The Thunder have their big 3, and they all know the role that they play on the team, which makes it easier to function and have success.

“It's very easy when you have a team that likes to do their role,” Williams said. “And I'm not saying that guys can't branch out, but just when everybody kind of accepts that role for the better of their team … I know mine. When you just have guys that are willing to do that, it allows everybody to grow and get better.”

In typical big 3s around the league, it seems like most players have the same roles, and that could become confusing. Also, some players could feel like they deserve a bigger role, which is similar to the Thunder back in the day with Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook.

After that Thunder team lost to the Miami Heat in the Finals, Harden was traded to the Houston Rockets, as he felt like he needed a bigger role and more money. It ended up working out for Harden because he became one of the best basketball players in the league, but if he had stayed with the Thunder, who knows what they could've accomplished?