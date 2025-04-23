Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony fired back ahead of Game 2 in response to criticism surrounding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s flagrant foul on Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Speaking to the Orlando Sentinel’s Jason Beede, Anthony dismissed any negative reactions to the play and embraced the physicality his team brought to the series opener.

“I really don’t care. That stuff really means nothing to me,” Anthony said. “At the end of the day, if anything, I look at it like a positive because now we’ve got them complaining. We’ve just got to keep our same level of physicality and at the same time, know nobody’s trying to take anybody out and hurt anybody.”

Cole Anthony defends Magic’s physicality as Al Horford criticizes KCP foul that injured Jayson Tatum

Anthony made it clear that the Magic don’t intend to back down from their approach.

“We all play this game. We all play this game the right way,” he continued. “We’re just going to keep mucking it up. You’re just giving us good feedback.”

His comments came in direct response to remarks from Celtics veteran Al Horford, who criticized Caldwell-Pope’s repeated contact with Tatum.

“It was something extra,” Horford told Celtics reporter Daniel Donabedian on Tuesday. “It was about the second or third time that he went at him in that way, so yeah.”

Tatum fell hard on the play after being hit by Caldwell-Pope during a layup attempt, resulting in a flagrant 1 foul. He has since been diagnosed with a right distal radius bone bruise and is officially listed as doubtful for Game 2.

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley also weighed in on the foul and questioned the severity of the ruling.

“I didn’t see the flagrant,” Mosley said. “Two guys were going for the block, and I think it was just the fall [that] probably set it off more than anything.”

Mosley emphasized that physicality is a normal part of postseason basketball.

“It’s playoff basketball,” he said. “And I don’t think that warranted what it was. The fall is probably what more so drew the attention to it, possibly being a flagrant more than anything.”

Tatum’s injury status could impact Boston’s rotation significantly in Game 2. Mosley acknowledged the uncertainty.

“I mean, it changes a ton,” Mosley said. “But the next [injury] report will come out probably after this shootaround, so we’ll know more as this goes on towards the game.”

Game 2 between the Magic and Celtics tips off Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT. Boston leads the series 1-0.