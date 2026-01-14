Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane probably circled on the calendar the date of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Aside from battling his former team, it is extra special as the NBA scheduled it in Berlin on Thursday.

The Grizzlies traded Bane to the Magic in the offseason in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and a bunch of draft picks. It was panned by experts, saying the Magic gave up too much. Bane, however, has proven that he is a solid addition, averaging 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

One would think that the 27-year-old shooter is eager to have his revenge game against the Grizzlies for disposing of him. But it is not the case.

“I was hoping it's gonna be in Memphis. It's still really cool, really special to be able to play against them and share a court with some friends and family. It's very special,” said Bane in a video posted by the NBA.

"It's still really cool… to be able to play against them and share a court with some friends, and family. It's very special." Ahead of the NBA's first-ever regular season game in Berlin, Desmond Bane reflects on his time in Memphis, and what it'll be like to take the court…

Bane also had a brief chat with former teammates, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jaylen Wells, during Memphis' practice.

Desmond Bane reunites with his former team 🥹 Bane faces the Grizzlies for the first time at the NBA Berlin Game presented by Tissot!

Bane was drafted by the Boston Celtics as the 30th overall pick in 2020 but eventually landed on the Grizzlies after a three-team trade that also involved the Portland Trail Blazers. While he was largely unknown, he quickly found a role in Memphis and became a dependable two-way player.

In five seasons with the Grizzlies, he averaged 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.0 steals, helping the team reach the playoffs multiple times.

The Magic and the Grizzlies are coming off wins after beating the New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets, respectively, on Sunday.