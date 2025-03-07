Dwight Howard continues to receive love from the team that drafted him: the Orlando Magic.

The Magic announced they will honor Howard by inducting him into the franchise's Hall of Fame on March 24. He will become the 13th player in team history to receive the honors, recognizing his accomplishments throughout his career there.

The ceremony will take place at 3:45 p.m. ET, ahead of the team's clash against the Los Angeles Lakers, the latter also being one of Howard's former squads.

Howard caught wind of the news, showing his heartfelt reaction with two short but clear sentences.

“God is great. Thank you Orlando,” Howard said.

“Thank you Orlando.” Dwight Howard reacts to the news that he'll be inducted into the Magic Hall of Fame later this month ✨ pic.twitter.com/SdODGYo56n — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Impact Dwight Howard had throughout career with Magic

There was no doubt regarding the impact Dwight Howard left on the Orlando Magic throughout his time there.

The Magic selected Howard with the first pick of the 2004 NBA Draft. He came straight out of high school, showcasing his remarkable athleticism and shot-blocking ability at a young age.

Howard represented the Magic for eight seasons, averaging 18.4 points, 13 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.5 assists, and a steal per game after 621 appearances. He won three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year Awards as well as five NBA All-Star selections, on top of being a five-time rebounding champion and two-time blocking champion.

His most prized moment was leading the Magic to the NBA Finals in 2009, their first appearance since 1995. They lost in five games to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers, but it was undeniable that Howard played a major role in the team's run to the finals.

Even though Howard's time with the Magic ended in 2012 without a championship, it is clear the franchise remains grateful for all that he contributed with his talents and historic performances.