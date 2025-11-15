The Orlando Magic secured their third straight victory Friday night, defeating the Brooklyn Nets 105–98 in their second NBA Cup matchup of the season. Franz Wagner and head coach Jamahl Mosley both highlighted the play of second-year forward Tristan da Silva, whose aggressiveness and confidence stood out in the absence of All-Star forward Paolo Banchero.

Wagner led the way for Orlando with 25 points, six rebounds, and five assists while shooting 7-for-17 from the field and 8-for-10 from the free-throw line across 37 minutes. Da Silva, starting in place of Banchero, delivered his strongest performance of the season with 22 points, nine rebounds, and an assist, connecting on five of his nine 3-point attempts and finishing with a +15 plus/minus in 32 minutes.

Franz Wagner, Jamahl Mosley highlight Tristan da Silva’s confidence and growth vs. Nets

Banchero was ruled out after an MRI on Thursday revealed a left groin strain, creating an opportunity for da Silva to step into the starting lineup. Wagner praised the young forward’s poise and decisiveness, noting how his confidence has quickly evolved since his rookie season.

“He’s playing great, super confident off the catch – I think he’s that type of player,” Wagner said. “We need him to be aggressive, not only to shoot the ball but just being aggressive and play his game and play exactly how he did tonight and limit mistakes and play through them. You can see his potential, and I think he’s gotten a lot better already compared to his first year. Super happy for him.”

Mosley echoed Wagner’s assessment, crediting da Silva’s summer experience with the German national team as a turning point in his development.

“It’s just how we’ve asked him to play coming from being this year winning it with the German team,” Mosley said. “His level of confidence grew and that’s what we’ve asked him to do — not afraid of those big moments, not afraid to make plays, and that’s what we’ll continue to need from him. The swagger that he plays with, we’re gonna continue to need that from him.”

Tristan da Silva highlights vs. BKN: 22 PTS

9 REB

8-14 FG

5 3PM

+15 +/- pic.twitter.com/8zUFZ3DTNF — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 15, 2025

Article Continues Below

Da Silva’s expanding skill set adds another dimension to Magic’s rotation

Da Silva’s growth was evident not only in his shooting but also in his willingness to create off the dribble. The 24-year-old said expanding that part of his game has been a major focus in his second season.

“That’s part of the game I’m also working on that I’m trying to expand,” da Silva said. “Obviously, I’ve shown a lot of my catch-and-shoot capabilities, but I feel like off the dribble is something that is gonna help this team even more — being able to create for myself and for others. I’m gonna keep working on that and feel like that’s gonna be something that’s gonna develop over the next couple of months and years.”

With the win, the Magic improved to 7–6, moving above .500 for the first time since opening night against the Miami Heat on October 22. The team now heads on a short road trip to face the Houston Rockets (8–3) on Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET before returning to Kia Center for a three-game homestand beginning Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors (8–6).

Orlando’s latest victory showcased the team’s growing depth and adaptability — and da Silva’s continued emergence has quickly become one of its early-season storylines.