The Orlando Magic suffered a heartbreaking 105-104 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, falling to 28-30 on the season. After leading by as many as 19 points in the third quarter, the Magic saw their advantage slip away and were unable to execute in the final moments.

Confusion defined the final moments as Orlando failed to call a timeout with 10.7 seconds left after Memphis forward Santi Aldama missed two free throws, leaving the Magic with one last possession while trailing by a point. Head coach Jamahl Mosley took responsibility for the miscommunication.

“That’s on me. That is completely on me,” Mosley said. “We put Goga [Bitadze] in the game to go rebound [and] timeout. If you noticed, there were guys signaling timeout and we didn’t get the call. At that point, we had put the ball on the ground, so in that moment you can try to advance it and get it over [mid-court.]

“In that moment, you just say, ‘Okay, if you can get a shot with that momentum going down when they’re off-balanced, you get the quick look.’ That’s on me. I should have called the timeout once we advanced it over half-court. That’s the communication part I’ll have to be better at, we’ll have to be better at.”

Franz Wagner, who led the Magic with 25 points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and a steal, also addressed the confusion in the game’s final moments.

“I think there was some confusion whether we’re gonna call timeout or not and obviously, it’s really frustrating to end the game like that,” Wagner said.

Magic's third-quarter collapse fuels Grizzlies comeback

The Magic appeared in control midway through the third quarter, leading 76-57 with 5:26 remaining. However, Memphis responded with a 21-2 run, fueled by four consecutive three-pointers, three of which came from GG Jackson. The Grizzlies briefly took the lead with under a minute left in the period before Orlando regained control to enter the fourth quarter with an 83-80 advantage.

Mosley addressed the team’s failure to halt the run with a timeout.

“Well, we had it going for a while. There was a good rhythm to start. And you didn’t want to take away from that,” Mosley said. “Then [the Grizzlies] go on their momentum-swinging [run], you’re still up about 14-15 [points.] And then as it chips away, you’re trying to recognize what you can do and look at the timeouts because if you call a timeout, then you may not have it on the back end.

Franz Wagner highlights Memphis' physicality in second half

Wagner noted the Grizzlies' increased physicality in the second half as a turning point.

“I thought after our run and after the first maybe 6-7 minutes they turn up their physicality a little bit and we struggled to get some good looks,” Wagner said. “I think Jackson hit like three 3’s in a row… they play really fast, so if you don’t get a good look, you’re on your heels the possession down – that’s what they did a really good job of in that stretch.

“But honestly, I thought we did a pretty good job… maybe the last three [minutes] shouldn’t happen, but runs [are] gonna happen in the game, we’re not gonna play perfect and we got the lead up to eight [points] in the fourth or something like that. I think a lot of positives to win this game but obviously, super frustrating with the way the season has been going and where we are in the standings.”

Cole Anthony, Wagner Stress Urgency in Final Stretch

With 24 games remaining in the regular season, the Magic remain seventh in the Eastern Conference. Wagner emphasized the need for better communication moving forward.

“I think everybody on the court has to just not be worried about their own game, but what’s going on on the floor and what we’re trying to do as a team,” Wagner said. “We’ve got to communicate and then I think the coaches have to communicate and help us with that. Like on that last play, not everybody I think knew what we wanted to do. And that’s not on one person, that’s everybody on the court, people on the bench.

“That’s why this is a team sport and it’s not easy to do that, especially when there’s 20,000 loud people, but you know that’s what this is about.”

Cole Anthony, who nearly recorded a triple-double with 17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block, echoed the need for improvement in closing games.

“I mean, it is what it is. We can’t go back and change [anything] now. But we’ve got to take this opportunity and we’ve got to improve on it,” Anthony said. “You know, it’s what? 24 games left this season for us in the regular season, we’ve got to tighten up. We can’t be giving away games like that when we’re primed and prepped to win, and then we just start laying an egg and just having these mental lapses, whatever it is.

“We’re better than what we showed in the remainder of that game, but I’m hopeful. We’ll be alright.”

Magic continue seven-game homestand vs. Wizards

Orlando will look to bounce back as it continues its seven-game homestand. After opening the stretch with a loss to Memphis, the Magic will face the Washington Wizards (9-46) on Sunday. The game presents an opportunity to regain momentum before facing tougher competition in the coming weeks.