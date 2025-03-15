The Orlando Magic fell to 31-37 on the season after a 118-111 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. While Paolo Banchero led the team with another dominant performance, scoring 43 points along with 10 rebounds and three assists, Caleb Houstan also made a significant impact off the bench.

Houstan logged 27 minutes, his highest total since late January, and delivered a season-best performance with 18 points, four steals, one rebound, and an assist. He was highly efficient, shooting 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and providing the Magic with crucial scoring to keep them in the game.

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley praised Caleb Houstan’s dedication and preparation, emphasizing the young forward’s strong work ethic.

“The kid works. And I say this with no hesitation – he might be one of the hardest workers I’ve seen. This kid is in early, stays late, comes back, works on his shot… he is determined, he is focused, he’s a pro. He stays ready no matter if his number is called for two minutes or 22 minutes. He’s going to stay ready and that’s what you’ve got to love about him and the way he represents being a professional.”

Paolo Banchero praises Caleb Houstan’s composure in breakout performance vs. Timberwolves

Banchero also acknowledged Houstan’s contributions to the Magic, noting his poise and confidence in crucial moments.

“I mean he was just himself out there, he’s always poised under control, takes the shots when they’re open and he had it going today. He made some huge threes and kept us in the game, you know, every time it seemed like they were gonna go up eight-10 points, he’d knock down a three to put us back in the game.”

Houstan, who has seen an increase in minutes in recent games after averaging a career-low 11.7 minutes across 44 contests this season, reflected on his breakout performance.

“I just felt good. I felt good in my warmup before the game and then my teammates being able to find me – getting down in the lane and they all collapse and being able to find me. So, just trying to make open shots.”

Houstan confident in his role as Magic seek strong finish to road trip

When asked whether this performance could lead to a larger role with the Magic moving forward, Houstan remained confident in his approach.

“I mean it’s always good to have a good game like this but I think regardless if I’m playing or not, I have confidence in myself and what I can do but it always feels good to see a couple of shots go in.”

He also spoke on how the team can better support Banchero when he puts up high-scoring performances like his 43-point outing against the Timberwolves.

“I mean it makes it easier for everyone just the whole defense is watching him so, I think it just gives guys like me more open shots and just helps everyone and then obviously what he’s able to do – going downhill, or shooting, it’s pretty special.”

The Orlando Magic, currently eighth in the Eastern Conference, face a tough challenge in the final game of its five-game road trip against the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (56-10). The Magic have dropped both previous meetings against Cleveland, including a 122-82 home loss on February 25. With the Cavaliers on a 16-game winning streak, the Magic will look to put together a more competitive showing and gain momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.