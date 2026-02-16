The Orlando Magic has representation during All-Star Weekend, as rookie Jase Richardson participated in the dunk contest. Richardson looked good to start the first round, but it was his second dunk attempt that had many wanting to check on his safety.

Richardson tried to catch the ball off the backboard, but too many things ended up happening at once, and he landed right on his back. He stayed on the floor just a few seconds and then elected to take a safer dunk. He was not able to advance to the next round, and it left many people wondering what dunk he was trying to pull off.

Luckily for those people, Richardson had footage of him practicing the dunk and landing it. He posted it on his Instagram to show the world what was really supposed to happen.

Jase Richardson posted on Instagram what his failed dunk attempt was supposed to look like (h/t @therealBeede) pic.twitter.com/U7wDY5oKhE — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) February 15, 2026

For his height, it would have been nice, and there's a good chance that the judges would have given him a good score as well. Nonetheless, we're stuck with the “what if” moment of the dunk, and it's not certain if he'll be able to redeem himself next year for the dunk contest.

In the end, Keshan Johnson of the Miami Heat won the dunk contest, and he, without a doubt, had fun during the experience.

As for Richardson, he may have felt bad for how things went, but he's not the first person to mess up during the dunk contest. All he can do is take it on the chin and keep pushing.