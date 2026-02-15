Orlando Magic rookie Jase Richardson gave fans at the Intuit Dome a massive scare on Saturday night, but fortunately, he is leaving Los Angeles with nothing more than a bruised ego and a viral moment.

While attempting his second dunk of the 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Richardson suffered a terrifying fall that saw him hit the back of his head on the hardwood. Despite the scary optics, the young guard quickly took to social media to reveal he has been “crying laughing” at the replay.

I’ve been crying laughing for the past hour😂 https://t.co/3rxhHUFFNu — Jase Richardson (@JaseRich4) February 15, 2026

Article Continues Below

Richardson, the son of two-time dunk champion Jason Richardson, entered the night looking to keep the family legacy alive. He opened the contest with a solid 45.4 after flushing a clean reverse slam on a bounce-oop to himself.

Stay tuned for more!