Mac McClung earned a healthy bank account after throwing down some more epic dunks in the 2025 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest. As it turns out, he's actually made more money off of the Dunk Contest than he has during his time playing for various NBA teams

McClung hopped over a car and taller teammates of his while inside the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Magic's McClung delivered a third consecutive epic dunk night on Saturday, which culminated with him being crowned the champion once again. He's the first player in NBA history to win three consecutive Slam Dunk Contests.

This title wasn't all that McClung earned though, as he took home a nice little paycheck for winning this contest. Per NBA statistician Keerthika Uthayakumar, McClung's Dunk Contest earnings now surpass his NBA career earnings

It's quite the unique way to make money in the league. But McClung definitely secured the bag on his way to winning yet another Slam Dunk Contest.

Fans call for NBA to reward Mac McClung

McClung earned new backers after securing his third dunk title. Some believe he deserved another money making deal: An NBA contract.

“Mac McClung deserves an nba roster spot for his actual game not just because he can dunk,” one fan posted on X.

Gino Fornaro of Barstool Sports is another McClung backer. Plus, he fired off a suggestion to NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

“Mac McClung deserves an NBA contract for being the only reason to tune into the dunk contest three years in a row. Adam Silver needs to scratch his back,” Fornaro posted.

Even ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania couldn't help but praise McClung. Charania called the Magic guard “arguably the best to do this event.”

McClung delivered a double-double performance just eight days ago in the NBA's G League. He dropped 39 points and dished 10 assists for the Osceola Magic on Feb. 7. But he only strikes it rich when he's taking flight for dunks. Now, he's got fans believing he deserves a richer deal.