Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero expressed full support for the franchise’s shift toward a “win-now” mentality, following comments made earlier Thursday by team president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman. Speaking during his exit interview, Banchero reflected on the team’s first-round playoff exit to the defending champion Boston Celtics and addressed the growing expectations surrounding both his own development and the team’s future.

“Yeah, it definitely excites me to hear that, you know, we are trying to win now,” Banchero said. “I think that’s always been the goal, but to hear him say it I think is good, and I’m looking forward to whatever happens. At the end of the day, we all want to win, so whatever is being done to contribute to winning more games and winning in the postseason, I’m all for it.”

Paolo Banchero reflects on injury-riddled season and late surge as Magic persevere through adversity

The Magic's 2024-25 season concluded with a 120-89 loss to Boston in Game 5 of their first-round series. Despite the early exit, the team battled through a challenging year marked by injuries to key players. Banchero and Franz Wagner each sustained torn oblique injuries that limited them to 46 and 60 games, respectively. Jalen Suggs (35 games) and Moritz Wagner (30 games) both suffered season-ending injuries earlier in the year. Even with those setbacks, Orlando finished with a 41-41 record, won the Southeast Division for the second straight season, and clinched a playoff berth through the NBA Play-In Tournament.

“I would just say how tough of a year it was, how many ups and downs there were, but also how we responded,” Banchero said. “The stuff that we went through and just how we were able to still make the best of it. I think the guys in the locker room, we really stuck together through some tough times and got us to where we ended up.”

Banchero averaged 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 32 percent from three across 46 appearances. After missing two months with the oblique injury, the 22-year-old found his rhythm late in the year. Following the All-Star break, he posted 29.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on 47.3 percent shooting — second only to MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in scoring over that span.

“I think it was a little disappointing for me just going down with the injury and then coming back and having to work my way into shape,” Banchero said. “But I think I was happy with how I was able to respond and finish strong.”

Banchero embraces rising pressure and reaffirms commitment to Orlando ahead of pivotal offseason

With back-to-back first-round exits now in the rearview, Banchero acknowledged that expectations for the 2025-26 season will rise.

“Yeah, I think every year builds more pressure,” he said. “There’s definitely more pressure after this year because, like you say, you go out two years in the first round. Next year, you don’t want to go out in the first round. I think that would be looked at as not a success. So now, the mindset is, how can we do everything it takes to make sure that’s not the case?”

Looking ahead, Banchero is also eligible for a five-year, $246 million rookie max extension this offseason, a figure that could increase to $296 million if he earns an All-NBA selection next year. Despite the rising stakes, the 2022 No. 1 overall pick made it clear he feels at home in Orlando.

“I mean, I love it here, man,” Banchero said. “It’s a place that I love spending time. My family loves spending time here. I couldn't be more happy to be a part of the Orlando Magic. So, I look forward to spending a lot more years here.”