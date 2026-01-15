As the NBA trade deadline approaches next month, the Orlando Magic are exploring a cost-saving move aimed at addressing an offseason signing that has not produced the expected return. According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Orlando has begun gauging the market for reserve guard Tyus Jones as payroll considerations intensify.

“Sources say that the Magic have called several teams to explore the prospect of swapping reserve guard Tyus Jones for some second-round draft capital,” Fischer reported. “Such a move would be motivated by luxury tax concerns with the Magic's payroll only rising after recent contract extensions for Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs and their significant offseason trade to acquire Desmond Bane.”

Jones, 29, signed with Orlando last offseason on a one-year, $7 million contract after establishing himself as a steady backcourt option in recent years. Over the previous two seasons, Jones averaged more than 10 points and five assists per game while shooting 41.4 percent from three-point range. That production has not carried over in his first season with the Magic.

Through 40 games, including eight starts, Jones is averaging 3.2 points and 2.4 assists in 16.5 minutes per contest. Those figures represent his second-lowest scoring and assist averages since the 2016-17 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is shooting 35.3 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from beyond the arc, numbers that have limited his impact in Orlando’s rotation.

Magic weigh cost-saving move as long-term core extensions raise payroll

The financial motivation behind a potential move is tied closely to the Magic’s long-term commitments. The franchise has invested heavily in its core, beginning with Paolo Banchero, who signed a five-year, $239 million maximum rookie extension that could reach $287 million through the 2030-31 season, including a player option in the final year.

Jalen Suggs agreed to a five-year, $150.5 million rookie extension in October 2024, while Franz Wagner received a five-year, $224 million extension in July 2024 that could climb to $269 million. Orlando’s payroll was further elevated by its offseason trade for Desmond Bane, who is in the midst of a five-year, $207 million maximum extension signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in July 2023.

With those deals on the books, the Magic appear focused on preserving flexibility while remaining competitive. Moving Jones for future second-round assets would offer modest financial relief without disrupting the team’s core rotation.

On the court, Orlando (22-18) is preparing for its NBA Global Series schedule, opening with a matchup against Memphis (17-22) on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video in Berlin, Germany. The two teams will meet again Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video in London, United Kingdom, as the Magic continue balancing short-term results with long-term financial planning.