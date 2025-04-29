The Orlando Magic are facing elimination as they prepare for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

Down 3-1 in the series, Orlando will rely heavily on third-year forward Paolo Banchero, who has shouldered a significant two-way burden throughout the series. Speaking after shootaround on Tuesday, Banchero addressed the intensity of his role and expressed confidence in his ability to carry the load.

“It’s exhausting but as a hooper, you love it,” Banchero told the Orlando Sentinel. “You’re never going to tell the coach to take you out of the game. At least me, I’m never going to shy away from taking the shots. Those games where you have that heavy of a usage and you’re guarding the other team’s best player, it’s a helluva challenge but it’s something that I’m not afraid to step up in and take on.”

Banchero has been one of the standout performers of the postseason. Through four games, he is averaging 32 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and one block per game. He is logging 41.9 minutes per contest and shooting 44 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from three-point range.

In the Magic’s 107-99 loss to Boston in Game 4, Banchero delivered another strong performance with 31 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one block. Despite the defeat, his consistency on both ends of the floor has been central to Orlando’s competitive efforts against the defending champions.

Looking ahead to Game 5, Banchero expressed belief in his teammates and their ability to respond under pressure.

“Everybody’s excited for the challenge and they’re ready to come in here, do what it takes to get a win and force it back to Orlando,” he said.

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley also spoke about the stakes of Tuesday’s matchup, drawing a comparison to the team’s elimination game victory last season against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

“It’s very similar,” Mosley said. “Just being able to understand the emotions of the game, you can control only what you can control, focusing on us. The small margins within this game are going to be huge. We know the energy that they’re going to bring. We know what the crowd is going to bring. But can we keep our attention focused on us and how we have to approach this tonight?”

If the Magic manage to extend the series with a win in Boston, they will return home to the KIA Center for Game 6 on Thursday.