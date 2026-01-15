Austin Rivers delivered a cautionary message to Orlando Magic fans regarding recent discourse surrounding star forward Paolo Banchero, saying public criticism can have a tangible effect on players during the season.

Rivers addressed the topic on a recent episode of Off Guard with Austin Rivers, pointing to how team success in games without a star can unintentionally shape narratives and scrutiny. He emphasized that players are aware of online conversations and that prolonged criticism can influence confidence, energy, and on-court approach.

“The Paolo thing’s gotta be talked about, bro. I’m a big fan of the kid. I love Paolo. I genuinely think that when a team has success without their best player, it just causes something. It’s not Paolo’s fault. It happens to the best of players. Fans need to be careful about how they talk about their players. They think we don’t hear. They think we don’t see. They think we don’t go on our Twitter or Instagram after every game. And then they get sh**y when a player like Paolo starts playing with a certain energy about him – like he don’t want to be there.”

Banchero, the 23-year-old former Rookie of the Year and one-time All-Star, has seen his scoring dip this season. Through 30 games, he is averaging 20.9 points, down from a career-high 25.9 points last season, along with 8.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is shooting 45.3 percent from the field and a career-low 25.2 percent from three-point range while logging 33.7 minutes per contest.

I agree with @AustinRivers25 here, but also to be fair a lot of the noise and narrative around about Paolo is coming from OUTSIDE of Orlando. There’s certainly criticism and questions from within, but majority of the hate is other fan bases trying to tear him down. pic.twitter.com/3IAfFbgiVR — The Lando (@TheLando__) January 15, 2026

Orlando holds a 22–18 record, sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Magic are set to play two international games against the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the NBA Global Games series, tipping off Thursday at 2:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video in Berlin, Germany, followed by a Sunday matchup at 12:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video in London, United Kingdom.

The contrast in results has fueled discussion locally. Orlando is 7–3 in games without Banchero this season and 15–15 when he is in the lineup, a split Rivers referenced while cautioning against drawing conclusions from short-term stretches.

“It’s not the same Paolo Banchero I know. He shoots a lot of contested tough twos. He doesn’t have that same bop in his game. You can see he’s frustrated. He’s always looking at the refs. His body language is not great. You feel it. It’s a thing that everyone talks about in Orlando. It’s like, ‘Man, we need to get off of Paolo. We need to trade Paolo.’”

Rivers said the reaction has created a feedback loop between fan discourse and on-court performance.

“Y’all need to be careful with that sh*t because players see it, they feel it. And then something that was never nothing becomes something and I’m not putting this all on the fans of Orlando. Paolo has blame in this too. And this isn’t something that can’t be undone. Winning cures all. They win five in a row, no one gives a f**k about any of this. When he hit the game winner and banked it off the glass the other night, I didn’t hear nobody talk about trade Paolo that night. His team has success without him. It happens, it’s a good thing. It means you got a good team – it created something, though. Fans started that sh*t, it was everywhere in Orlando. It matters man and just like fans bring the energy for a game – they call fans the sixth man. Bro, that stuff, it translates on the other side too.”

Rivers framed the situation as a reminder that momentum, winning, and patience often reshape narratives, while sustained scrutiny can amplify temporary struggles during an NBA season.