The Orlando Magic saw their three-game win streak come to an end Thursday night with a 101-92 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, as a familiar issue resurfaced. Despite another dominant performance from All-Star forward Paolo Banchero, Orlando’s continued third-quarter struggles proved costly.

The Mavericks outscored the Magic 34-20 in the third quarter, fueled by a 20-2 run with just over five minutes remaining in the period. Dallas shot 57.1% in the quarter, while Orlando managed just 36.4%, committing costly turnovers that led to transition points and a decisive momentum shift.

“They was just pushing the pace… they had some guys come off the bench and played great and they just outplayed us really in the second half of the third quarter,” Banchero said postgame.

Banchero once again led the way for Orlando, recording his fifth consecutive 30-point game. He finished with 35 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal on 13-of-21 shooting from the field and eight-of-12 from the free throw line.

Turnovers, third-quarter lapses continue to haunt Magic in loss to Mavericks

Still, the individual effort wasn’t enough to offset a breakdown in execution during the third quarter—a trend that has plagued the team in recent months. Since Christmas, the Magic are now 5-21 in third quarters.

“Not really. I feel like it’s been a common issue… you know, it’s been biting us in the a** but I can’t really pinpoint one thing,” Banchero said when asked to identify the root of the struggles.

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley pointed directly to turnovers as a major reason for the loss. Orlando committed 17 turnovers, leading to 22 points for Dallas.

“Turnovers… turnovers led to probably nine points quickly, not taking care of the basketball, giving them easy baskets, and with this team live ball turnovers is tough,” Mosley said. “You’re not getting those back, so our ability to take care of the basketball – you know, 17 turns for 22 points. Our intensity and our focus was good for 36 minutes but we could play a 48 minute game and we’ve got to be better there and that’s what I think was the reasoning behind it.”

Jamahl Mosley, Paolo Banchero highlight need for better pace and execution after setback

Mosley acknowledged that recent third-quarter efforts had improved but emphasized that Thursday’s collapse was a step backward.

“I mean the last two games we’ve actually been okay, again, but tonight it was not the case,” he said. “A couple of quick fouls, their aggression was better coming out of the halftime… we turned it over a few times, got some easy baskets, so you pound that onto not making shots – it builds again and that’s our resiliency there.”

When asked about how to better capitalize on his strong performances, Banchero emphasized the need for improved execution and tempo.

“I just think we could have been better about getting into our offense quicker… just figuring out what we’re trying to do,” he said. “I feel like we weren’t really running as much tonight. We weren’t getting out running, we weren’t pushing the pace, we was kinda letting them dictate the pace of the game.”

Mosley urges Magic to capitalize on Banchero’s playmaking as playoff race tightens

Jamahl Mosley echoed that sentiment and stressed the importance of supporting Paolo Banchero’s efforts through ball movement and shot-making.

“As we’re gonna need him to continue to do is keep making the right play, you know, finding the open teammates,” Mosley said. “Yeah, I mean he’s found guys quite a few times tonight and I think those are open looks… I think we’ve just got to continue to step in with confidence and knock them down.”

The Magic dropped to 35-39 with the loss, sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They trail the seventh-seeded Atlanta Hawks (35-38) by just a half-game. Orlando continues its three-game homestand with matchups against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday and the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.