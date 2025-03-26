The Orlando Magic extended their win streak to three games Tuesday night, holding off the Charlotte Hornets 111-104 at Spectrum Center. Paolo Banchero led the way with 32 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a steal, as the Magic completed a four-game season sweep over Charlotte for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Orlando built a lead as large as 13 in the first half and entered the break up by 10. However, the Hornets outscored the Magic 30-20 in the third quarter and briefly took a seven-point lead. The Magic recovered late in the period and held firm down the stretch to improve to 35-38 on the season.

Charlotte fell to 18-54 with the loss and is now on a three-game losing streak. The Hornets have dropped six of their last 10 games.

With the win, the Magic remained just half a game behind the Atlanta Hawks (35-37) for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Detroit Pistons (41-32) continue to hold a six-game lead over Orlando for the No. 6 seed as the playoff race tightens.

Magic survive Hornets scare as Paolo Banchero highlights playoff urgency

Following the close call, Banchero emphasized the need for focus and urgency with only a few weeks remaining in the regular season.

“I mean I just think it’s a mindset of us realizing that you know, we can’t take any games off, we can’t just give any games away, we have to try to win every game up to the end of the season just to put ourselves in the best possible position,” Banchero said. “So, I think everybody has that understood and I think tonight was just a good example of guys being locked in all 48 minutes.”

The Magic got a major lift from their bench, with second-year guard Anthony Black contributing 20 points, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal. Caleb Houstan added 12 points off the bench, helping Orlando stabilize the game when the starters needed a breather.

“Yeah, I mean it’s just a huge boost, you know, we knew this was not gonna be an easy game despite their record and what they’ve done this season,” Banchero said. “I feel like every year I’ve been in the NBA, we come to Charlotte at some point in March and it’s always a tough game… last year, we came here around the same time when we lost so we knew that it wasn’t gonna be easy no matter who’s out there – and so, it was just a huge team effort to come here after a big win at home last night, and get this win on a back-to-back.”

Banchero makes franchise history with 30-point streak, earns Jamahl Mosley’s praise

Banchero has now scored at least 30 points in four consecutive games, joining Dwight Howard, Shaquille O’Neal and Tracy McGrady as the only players in franchise history to accomplish that feat. Since the All-Star break, he is averaging 29.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and one steal per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3-point range.

“I’m just feeling good. I’m feeling a lot better physically, I’m in shape,” Banchero said. “I can run a lot faster, a lot longer, not getting tired as quickly. So, it’s just helping the rest of my game. When I have wind and I’m not tired, I can do anything – just trying to play confident, make the right plays, and be aggressive when I need to and, yeah, I’m playing some good basketball right now. So, [I] just wanna keep it up.”

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley praised Banchero’s composure and continued evolution as an all-around leader.

“Trying to find the right ways to lead this team to wins, whatever it takes in these moments… his ability to find guys, reading the defense, understanding when to attack the basket, when to find and spray, but again, it started for us being able to get stops, to get out and run, and that was a big point of him getting those easy baskets early on,” Mosley said.

Magic brace for pivotal homestand vs. West playoff contenders

The Magic now return to Orlando for a crucial three-game homestand against three Western Conference playoff hopefuls. They will face the Dallas Mavericks (35-38) on Thursday, followed by the Sacramento Kings (35-37) on Saturday and the Los Angeles Clippers (40-31) on Monday.

“It could be really big, you know, we got three Western Conference teams coming in. Three teams that are all in the playoff race, so they’re gonna be looking to get a win, each one of those teams,” Banchero said. “So, [we] gotta be dialed in, focused, because those aren’t gonna be easy games, I mean those are good teams and I’m just excited for the challenge.”