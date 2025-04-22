Despite their continued rise and individual achievements, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner remain underappreciated by many of their peers, according to The Athletic’s annual anonymous NBA player poll.

The survey, which polled 158 players across the league on a variety of categories, offered a revealing look into how players perceive rising talent, underrated contributors, and top organizations. While the Orlando Magic were represented in multiple categories, the votes cast for their two young stars were surprisingly low given their on-court production.

In the question regarding who will be the face of the NBA five years from now, Paolo Banchero tied with Cade Cunningham and Ja Morant for just 2.2% of the 138 votes cast. The majority of the responses went to San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama (54.3%), followed by Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (13.8%) and Oklahoma City Thunder MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (10.9%).

Paolo Banchero’s elite production and playoff poise still overlooked in league-wide perception

Banchero, 22, is in the midst of a breakout third NBA season. He averaged a career-high 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc in 46 games. His production surged late in the year, where he posted 29 points per game — second in the league behind only Gilgeous-Alexander — alongside 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 47.3% from three.

He has also proven himself as a playoff performer. During the 2024 postseason, Banchero led Orlando in a hard-fought seven-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 27 points, 8.6 rebounds, four assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 40% from three. In Game 1 of the Magic’s current first-round matchup against the reigning champion Boston Celtics, Banchero erupted for 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block on 14-of-27 shooting.

Despite these accomplishments, Banchero’s standing among his peers does not reflect his growing impact on the league or his role in leading Orlando to a 47-win season last year and a 41-win campaign this year amid roster injuries.

Franz Wagner’s steady rise mirrors Magic’s resurgence as overlooked contenders in the East

Franz Wagner was also recognized in the poll, albeit modestly. The 23-year-old forward received 1.5% of votes for the most underrated player in the league, tying with the likes of Jayson Tatum, Tyler Herro, and Jaylen Brown. The top vote-getters in the category were Cade Cunningham (8.8%), Derrick White (7.4%), and Norman Powell (4.4%).

Wagner is coming off a career-best season, averaging 24.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 46.3% across 60 games. During Banchero’s absence, Wagner carried the team, averaging 26.1 points, six rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game over a 20-game stretch.

The Orlando Magic organization also earned a small share of recognition in the poll, receiving 1.5% of votes in the “Best Organization” category. The Golden State Warriors (21.9%), Oklahoma City Thunder (17.5%), and Boston Celtics (15.3%) led that vote.

Since head coach Jamahl Mosley took over in 2021, the Magic have steadily progressed, improving from 22 wins in the 2021-22 season to a playoff team led by a core that includes Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Paolo Banchero. The team’s internal development and growing chemistry have helped them emerge as a legitimate playoff threat in the Eastern Conference.

While recognition among peers remains limited, the performance of Banchero and Wagner suggests their continued ascension is difficult to ignore. If their trajectories hold, both players may soon demand the league-wide respect that their numbers already warrant.