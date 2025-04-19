The Orlando Magic are set to begin their first-round series against the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics to open the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled for Easter Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden, airing nationally on ABC.

Orlando enters the series after a turbulent regular season marked by injuries to key players. Paolo Banchero missed 34 games, Franz Wagner missed 20, and both Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner were sidelined for the remainder of the season due to long-term injuries. Despite the setbacks, the Magic secured their second straight Southeast Division title and earned the No. 7 seed following a dominant Play-In Tournament win over the Atlanta Hawks.

With the series set, here are three bold predictions for Orlando’s matchup against Boston.

Magic will push Celtics to a competitive six-game series

While many national analysts have predicted a swift series in favor of Boston — ESPN's consensus picks overwhelmingly project the Celtics to win in five games or fewer—the Magic have proven to be a difficult matchup for the defending champions. Since drafting Paolo Banchero in 2022, Orlando holds a 6-4 record against Boston, including a 2-1 advantage in this season’s head-to-head series.

In those three games, the Magic held the Celtics to just 100.3 points per game on 29% shooting from three — both season-lows for Boston against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando, meanwhile, averaged 99.3 points while shooting 31% from beyond the arc in those games.

Defensively, Orlando has built on its identity from last season and finished the year ranked No. 1 in points allowed per game (105.5), just ahead of Boston (107.2). However, Orlando allowed the fewest made threes per game (11.4), but still gave up a 36.5% opponent clip — leaving a potential opening for a Celtics team that leads the league in makes (17.8) and attempts (48.2) while ranking top-10 in efficiency (36.8%).

If Orlando can limit Boston’s perimeter shooting for even a few games, it could extend the series and challenge the defending champions in a way few expect.

Franz Wagner will have a breakout postseason

Franz Wagner is looking to bounce back from a disappointing finish in last year’s playoff series against the Cavaliers. In Game 7, he posted six points on one-for-15 shooting. Across the series, Wagner averaged 18.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game but shot just 40.8% from the field.

Following the offseason, Wagner signed a five-year, $224 million extension and responded with a career year, averaging 24.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.3% in 60 games.

In 20 games without Banchero this season, Wagner elevated his production to 26.1 points, 6.3 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game. His consistent scoring and two-way ability will be crucial if the Magic hope to keep pace with Boston’s deep and balanced roster. With last year’s playoff experience under his belt, Wagner will look to step up as Banchero’s co-star.

Cole Anthony will be the Magic's X-factor

Boston’s bench unit has been a strength all season, with six players averaging double figures and Payton Pritchard leading the second unit with 14.3 points per game on 47.2% shooting from the field and 40.7% from three. Orlando, on the other hand, had just four players average double figures — two of whom, Suggs and Wagner, are unavailable.

Cole Anthony will need to play a critical role off the bench if Orlando hopes to compete. The fourth-year guard posted career lows across the board this season — 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists in 18.4 minutes per game — but showed he can rise to the occasion. In Orlando’s Play-In Tournament win over Atlanta, Anthony led the team with 26 points, six assists, and three rebounds, shooting 10-for-17 from the field and four-for-nine from three.

Anthony struggled in last year’s playoff series, averaging just 5.1 points on 31.7% shooting. However, against Boston this season, he has performed well, averaging 17.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 51.4% shooting from the field and 41.2% from three. If he can replicate that level of production, he could be the swing factor in a series where depth and bench scoring may prove decisive.

Jaylen Brown’s health could alter the series dynamic

While the Celtics remain heavily favored, the health of Finals MVP Jaylen Brown could become a key variable. Brown has been managing right knee soreness since March and reportedly received injections late in the regular season to manage the discomfort, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. The Athletic’s Jay King reported that Brown was on a minutes restriction and remains “their biggest question mark” entering the series, despite optimism from within the team based on his recent practice performances. Boston will closely monitor Jaylen Brown’s availability and mobility as it begins its title defense.