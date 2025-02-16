Mac McClung pulled out some big-time dunks during All-Star Weekend, which led him to win his third contest in a row. At one point, McClung dunked over Evan Mobley, but it was supposed to be Shaq in that position, according to The Athletic's Joe Vardon.

“Mobley, who met McClung this weekend, was a last-minute replacement for Shaquille O’Neal, whom McClung was supposed to jump over for the last dunk, a league source told The Athletic. It’s unclear if O’Neal, who is 7-1, would also have stood on the box, but with that box Mobley was at least as tall as Shaq,” Vardon wrote.

That wouldn't have been the first time that someone tried to dunk over Shaq in the dunk contest, and it looked like McClung was able to make it work with Mobley and the platform he was standing on. Ironically, that probably wasn't his best dunk of the night because he jumped over a whole car in the first round.

With another impressive night under his belt, players such as Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo went on social media after the contest and hinted at the idea of participating next year.

“I’m flattered. I think those guys are so fun to watch,” McClung said. “I think people want to see bigger stars in it and I would love to see that. But I think it’s important for the people in it to want to do it.

“I was probably thinking about hanging it up after this one, but I never want to say never.”

There's a good chance after going for the three-peat that McMclung hangs up the jersey, and fans are now yearning to see more stars in the contest. It's been a while since it's happened, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see a change in the coming years.