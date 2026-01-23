January 22 is already a legendary date in the household of Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid, but “The Process” is looking to take its significance to a whole new level.

Exactly two years after dropping a franchise-record 70 points against the San Antonio Spurs, Embiid celebrated the anniversary by putting on a clinic in a 128-122 overtime win over the Houston Rockets.

Embiid was everywhere on Thursday night, logging a massive triple-double with 32 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. He wasn't alone in the fireworks, as teammate Tyrese Maxey exploded for 36 points and 10 assists to help fend off a 36-point effort from Houston’s Kevin Durant.

After the game, a jovial Embiid admitted that January 22 is becoming quite the recurring theme in his career. So, naturally, he has a plan to make the date even more unforgettable in the future.

After a big game on the anniversary of his 70 point game, Joel Embiid said he might have to make this an even more special date. “Maybe I should have a baby on January 22nd…me and my wife when i get home, we’re probably going to talk about, start making those calculations” pic.twitter.com/6ShOLPislI — PHLY Sixers (@PHLY_Sixers) January 23, 2026

“Maybe I should have a baby on January 22nd,” Embiid joked during his post-game media session. “Me and my wife when I get home, we’re probably going to talk about, start making those calculations.”

The 76ers needed every bit of Embiid’s production to outlast a resilient Rockets squad. Despite trailing by as many as nine points, Philadelphia clamped down in the extra period, outscoring Houston 13-7 in overtime. The win moved the 76ers to 24-19 on the season and helped stabilize a home record that has been uncharacteristically shaky this year.

While the “calculations” for a January 22 birthday might be a bit ambitious, Embiid's performance proved he is rounding back into the dominant form that won him an MVP. If he keeps filling up the box score like this, the Sixers might just be celebrating a lot more than just anniversaries come playoff time.