Joel Embiid was back in the lineup on Tuesday as the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Embiid sat out the front end of their back-to-back set on Monday, with the 76ers getting walloped by the Charlotte Hornets, 130-93, at Spectrum Center.

Embiid, fully rested, did not waste any time imposing his will against the Bucks. In the second quarter, he even showed that he can still run the floor and get up there.

After a defensive stop, the 76ers raced to the other end. Tyrese Maxey found Embiid dashing in the middle of the lane and threw him the lob for the alley-oop dunk.

Embiid had a huge grin as he jogged back on defense, while raising his arms in pleasant disbelief.

JOEL EMBIID JUST CAUGHT A TRANSITION LOB 😱 The Sixers big man couldn't believe it!pic.twitter.com/KaajW9Hk4M — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2026

With his long history of various injuries, it is nice to see the 31-year-old Embiid playing with a lot of energy and having fun on the floor. The NBA is better when he is healthy.

The former MVP has been called out by fans for always being sidelined, with some even accusing him of quitting on the Sixers. Embiid, however, has shown that he is a passionate competitor, and he would be battling on the court if he could. He has also remained loyal to the 76ers despite their early exits in the playoffs.

As of writing, the Sixers are holding a slim lead against the Bucks in the third quarter. Embiid has 24 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

Philadelphia has struggled lately, going 4-6 in its last 10 games.